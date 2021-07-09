Watson Watch: Texans Deshaun Working With Fellow QBs

Deshaun Watson works out with Jordan Love and Justin Fields while staying away from the Texans

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson recently appeared again in the headlines, but also behind the scenes. This time, he appeared in a video posted by his agent David Mulugheta..

Watson, who still faces 22 civil lawsuits involving alleged sexual assault and sexual misconduct, was seen working out with Green Bay Packers second-year quarterback Jordan Love and Chicago Bears rookie Justin Fields. Fields, the former Ohio State star, is also represented by Mulugheta.

The video was posted to Instagram Stories by Mulugheta, The post was captioned "#FamilyTies," with all three players being tagged.

Recently, Watson has appeared in more of a social media light for the first time since March. Earlier this week, a friend posted videos of the 25-year-old quarterback and his girlfriend, Jilly Anais, along with two others people.

One account also posted Watson working out back at his school, Clemson, earlier this offseason. Some have speculated that without a ruling from the NFL, this could be a sign that he is preparing to return to football?

Well, is he?

That question remains open entering mid-July. Watson is under contract with the Texans through 2025 following a four-year, $156 million extension signed last September. First year general manager Nick Caserio also has said the Texans have no intentions of trading him as of this time. (That’s Houston’s public stance; we’ve reported on the private realities here of Houston’s willingness to move on.)

The Texans finished 4-12 last season and did not own a first or a second-round pick. With its first pick at No. 67, Houston took Stanford quarterback Davis Mills.

That occurred after Watson asked for a trade following a falling out with the front office.

For now, there are questions on if teams will still be inquiring about Watson's status. Then again, no one knows for sure until the NFL comes to a decision.

Watson and his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, have maintained that any encounters with those accusing him were consensual.

Both the Houston Police Department and the NFL have stated they would be looking deeper into the case. As of this time, no new information has been revealed.

The Texans return to NRG Stadium — with or without Watson — for the start of training camp on July 27.

