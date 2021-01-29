Watson Watch: Which Teams are Interested in Deshaun Trade?

The Texans might be forced to trade a franchise quarterback. The latest on Watson's movement is here.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans will have plenty of suitors for Deshaun Watson should the team honor the star quarterback's request for a trade.

Here is the latest on the Watson rumors, reports, and movement.

THURSDAY JAN 28 PM: MORE THAN HALF THE NFL has checked in on Deshaun Watson according to NFL Media.

The New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers were mentioned by name along with the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts as potential landing spots.

The Colts should be out of the question. Deshaun Watson can not come to NRG Stadium every season and dice up the Houston Texans.

The Bears passed on Watson in the 2017 NFL Draft opting for Mitchell Trubiksy, who is still on their team. Would Watson welcome a trade to a team that still boats the same decision makers?

Earlier in the day the Panthers were mentioned as a team to not sleep on in the pursuit of Watson as they would be "aggressive" according to NFL Media.

THURSDAY JAN 28 AM: DESHAUN WATSON has asked for a trade from the Texans. The team has known of his request for over a week. It was likely a discussion point in the hiring of coaches.

Watson has previously been linked to the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets. Each of those teams possesses multiple first-round picks in this year's upcoming NFL draft.