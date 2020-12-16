Watt:’Every Week It's Something’ in Unenjoyable Houston Texans Season

NewsPodcasts
Watt: ‘Every Week It's Something’ in Unenjoyable 2020 Season

The Houston Texans franchise's best-ever player has had little enjoyment in an NFL season of disappointment
HOUSTON - The best player in the history of the Houston Texans franchise has had this season wear on him. 

Ahead of the NFL Week 15 matchup with the Colts, J.J. Watt talked about the challenges of this season - which have been exasperated by losing. 

"It's just every week it's something," Watt said. "It's just kind of what it's been. Whether it's articles or it's suspensions, whatever it may be. Every week it seems like there's been something."

The Texans saw two of their best players get suspended in wide receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby. Jack Easterby's career in football was a topic of conversation last week which painted the Texans as a team thrown into chaos. 

READ MORE: Sports Illustrated On Easterby & Texans: 'Chaos & Mistrust'

READ MORE: Texans QB Watson Insists: 'I'm Going To Play'

Without winning to fill the valleys, there have been few peaks to 2020. 

"It's a lot easier to deal with things like that when you're winning,” he said, “so when you add losing to the equation and dealing with coaching searches, it obviously is just a compounding effect."

The Texans are of course looking for a new general manager and head coach since showing Bill O'Brien the door earlier this year. 

Watt stuck to football when he was asked about helping in the search for the new leaders of the organization. 

READ MORE: Texans to Interview ESPN's Riddick For GM Job

"I'm just doing my job," he said. "I'm coming to work. I'm trying to get better on the field and I am trying to make plays to help us win football games."

The season hasn't gone like the Texans have wanted to go which is a sentiment that is clear but Watt said as much. 

"You just want to play football and you want to be winning."

Finally, Watt summed it all up succinctly with a quote that encapsulates most people's 2020, not just the Texans season.

"It certainly hasn't been enjoyable,” he said, “that's for certain."

