Watt Gone; Who Are Next Texans To Be Cut?

J.J. Watt might be the first name the Houston Texans released, but he won't be the last

HOUSTON - While the Houston Texans face multiple issues and decisions heading into the 2021 offseason, releasing J.J. Watt was far the most surprising.

Houston and the three-time Defensive Player of the Year mutually agreed to part ways Friday following a 10-year run. Yes, Houston will save money, but they'll also save the legacy of Watt's tenure ending on a positive note.

The Texans now enter free agency at the moment with roughly $10.2 million to play with in cap space. Expect that number to substantially grow following roster cuts and restructured deals.

Watt was the first Texans star to be let go. He won't be the last.

Every cut made will be based off production from the year prior. It's a new regime with GM Nick Caserio and coach David Culley. Personnel will change, as will game plans and positional alignment.

Simply put, if a player doesn't fit, he'll have to fire up the resume looking come next season.

Some players, in our opinion, will be easy to cut - such as David Johnson. The now-infamous DeAndre Hopkins trade officially backfired when Johnson was put on the injured reserve. The 29-year-old never finished with an 100-yard rushing performance and averaged 4.7 yards per run.

The same could be said with Benardrick McKinney. Although a fan favorite, McKinney, 28, missed all but three games last season. Tyrell Adams filled in well and Houston is already paying top dollar to Zach Cunningham.

Houston doesn't owe McKinney any more of his guaranteed money and would save roughly $7 million in cap should they cut him.

Others will be tricker to tell their situations. Duke Johnson is expected to make over $5 million next season despite playing a limited role last season and averaging a career-low is 3.1 yards per run.

Randall Cobb's situations has a positive and negative factor. A lost season in Houston now has the Texans still on the ropes for his three-year, $27 million deal last season. However, should Houston cut him, they would save roughly $10 million.

They would also be on the hook in 2021 for $12.3 million owed in guarantees for 2021.

The ultimate wild-card could be Brandin Cooks. By the season's end, Cooks became Deshaun Watson's go-to target, helping the quarterback set a new franchise record in touchdown passes.

The Watson boil is still is at an all-time high, meaning a trade could eventually be in play. Would the Texans keep Cooks if Watson were gone?

Houston's chances of contending in 2021 will be based off free agency and the draft. Without two early picks, the Texans will need to land top names on the market or bargain players who can contribute right away.

There's a new era coming to NRG Stadium. Watt's cut was necessary to begin fresh. ... and it creates a path for similar moves to follow.