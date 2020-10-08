Watt: Texans Rebuild Must Be Deshaun-Friendly

Houston Texans icon J.J. Watt - who knows what it means to be “the face of the franchise and the future of this team and this city,” because the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has lived it - is now saying those exact words about Houston’s franchise quarterback.

“Deshaun Watson is an incredible quarterback,” Watt said. “He’s the face of this franchise. He’s the future of this team and this city. We have to do whatever we possibly can to make sure that he’s in the best position to have success and to lead this place to success, not only this year, not only next year, but for the next 10 years.”

Watt’s comments, of course, come as the Texans begin the process of finding a new coach and GM following the firing of Bill O’Brien.

His comments did not include the phrase “rebuild” ... but at 0-4 and with the future draft-pick cupboard bare, that’s really what we’re talking about.

His comments did not include the phrase “Deshaun-friendly,” either. But given his on-field talents, his leadership traits and his new $177-million contract, that’s also what we’re really talking about.

When we talk about "QB-friendly,'' whomever that QB is, we're talking about not only the in-game system put in place but also the organizational infrastructure. It's a constant debate in NFL meeting rooms: How much authority should management give players? How much do we let the employees "run the asylum,'' so to speak.

If the Texans, as an organization, choose to solicit the thoughts of the 25-year-old Watson as Houston looks for a new GM and a new head coach in 2021, it would be a decision that comes with risks (as accumulation of power always does) but rewards (players will feel like more than pawns in the process).

Watt said, "Whatever it takes to give (Watson) all the tools he needs to be successful in order to be and flourish and build into the best possible version of himself he can be, that’s what we need to do.”

That's "rebuild'' talk without actually saying it. It can also be read as a suggestion that the entire organization should be "Deshaun-friendly'' - which can mean much more than just the QB being involved in just game plans and play design.