BREAKING: Texans Ex Watt Surprise Injury Comeback for Cardinals in Playoffs?

Houston Texans fans know J.J. Watt. And they therefore know that any of the all-time franchise great’s “surprise” recoveries are not all that surprising.

The Cardinals star - in this first season in Arizona after departing Houston - has officially designated to return to practice, with his 21-day window opening up on Friday. He now must be activated from injured reserve within 21 days. … and the smart bet says he will be.

Indeed, it seems Watt has no interest in waiting the 21 days to return, as his rehab has been successful enough and rapid enough - despite him having undergone surgery to repair a torn labrum, rotator cuff and biceps in late October - to allow for the possibility of him contributing to the Cardinals in their first NFL playoff game, which will be scheduled for just over a week from now.

The general idea was that a recovery from those injuries and the surgeries could be six months. At one point, there was outside hope that the iconic Watt might be ready should his Cardinals somehow qualify for the Super Bowl in February if the Cardinals played in the Super Bowl.

The Cards are about to try to get there.

And Watt is about to try to contribute to their push.

Watt habitually tested himself and pushed himself in rehabs and workouts during his illustrious time with the Texans. Now, with the Arizona eye on the Super Bowl prize, it’s not a shock that he is trying to do the same thing with his new team.