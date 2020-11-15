Weather Delay Postpones Start to Texans Game in Cleveland

The Houston Texans had the start of their NFL Week 10 matchup in Cleveland against the Browns delayed due to weather.

The players returned to their locker room and the start was delayed as the teams dealt with the downpour and wind. The temperature is expected to stay in the high 50's and low 60's.

The weather favors the Browns and their ground-based attack. Running back Nick Chubb was activated off of injured reserve this week for Cleveland. He pairs with Kareem Hunt to author the fifth-most rushing yards per game.

The Texans turn to a new lead running back this week. David Johnson was put on injured reserve meaning Duke Johnson takes over as the primary running back. The team also added C.J. Prosise to the active roster.

With the winds in Cleveland whipping, passing could be difficult. A couple of weeks ago the Browns hosted the Raiders in a low-scoring affair severely affected by the weather. The Texans mentioned more than a few times this week they expected bad weather taking on the Browns.

