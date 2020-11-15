SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Weather Delay Postpones Start to Texans Game in Cleveland

CodyStoots

The Houston Texans had the start of their NFL Week 10 matchup in Cleveland against the Browns delayed due to weather. 

The players returned to their locker room and the start was delayed as the teams dealt with the downpour and wind. The temperature is expected to stay in the high 50's and low 60's. 

The weather favors the Browns and their ground-based attack. Running back Nick Chubb was activated off of injured reserve this week for Cleveland. He pairs with Kareem Hunt to author the fifth-most rushing yards per game. 

The Texans turn to a new lead running back this week. David Johnson was put on injured reserve meaning Duke Johnson takes over as the primary running back. The team also added C.J. Prosise to the active roster. 

With the winds in Cleveland whipping, passing could be difficult. A couple of weeks ago the Browns hosted the Raiders in a low-scoring affair severely affected by the weather. The Texans mentioned more than a few times this week they expected bad weather taking on the Browns. 

Stay with TexansDaily.com for the latest and for all your postgame needs. 

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Inactives: Two Starters on the Lines Down

No surprises for the Texans as a dinged up offensive and defensive lineman are down along with depth from other positions taking their usual seats.

CodyStoots

Could Texans Keep Romeo Crennel as Coach?

Could the Houston Texans Simply Retain 73-Year-Old Interim Boss Romeo Crennel as The Head Coach Moving Forward? And Could the Texans Keep Jack Easterby As The GM, Too?

Mike Fisher

'Prehistoric' Josh McCown On 'Special' Return Home With Texans

Journeyman quarterback Josh McCown speaks on his decision to join the Houston Texans, and his excitement surrounding returning home.

Anthony R Wood

Inside the AFC South: Defining Moments

In this week's Inside the AFC South, we discuss the defining moments of each team's season to this point in the year

Matt Galatzan

Texans Place David Johnson and Dylan Cole On IR

The Houston Texans have placed running back David Johnson and linebacker Dylan Cole on injured reserve, all part of a sudden flurry of roster moves.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Injury Update: Gareon Conley To Miss Remainder Of 2020

According to reports, Houston Texans cornerback Gareon Conley looks set to remain on injured reserve for the remainder of the 2020 NFL season.

Anthony R Wood

Texans at Browns: Game On After Cleveland COVID Scare

The Houston Texans almost had to adjust their plans for the weekend, but a trip to Cleveland is all-clear after a Browns brush with COVID-19

CodyStoots

Injury Update: David Johnson OUT; Can Duke Lead Texans at Browns?

The Texans have to get more from the rushing attack as Duke Johnson prepares to be the lead back at Cleveland

CodyStoots

Best Running Backs in Houston Texans History

Even though the Texans have only been around for about two decades, they've managed to produce several standout running backs. Read on to discover the best running backs in franchise history.

Andrew Harner

by

AlTruckee

Cooks Analyzes What's 'Special' About Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks discussed interim head coach Romeo Crennel on Thursday, along with their goal to do 'something special.'

Anthony R Wood