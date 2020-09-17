Rookie Review: The Quick Learning Curve of Texans CB John Reid

Rookie cornerback John Reid may be a "deep backup'' cornerback on the Houston Texans’ roster, but he played enough reps to be considered a second-string corner - maybe with an arrow pointing up - looking back on his performance against Kansas City.

Reid, the fourth-round pick out of Penn State, was the only rookie to get meaningful time against the Chiefs in the 34-20 season-opening loss. Reid finished with five tackles, along with one on special teams, and ended up participating in 32 snaps, or nearly 50 percent of the Texans’ defensive plays.

Defensive tackle Ross Blacklock, the second round pick out of TCU, played just 10 snaps on Thursday and failed to record a tackle. The other two rookie draft picks that made the opening-day roster, defensive end Jonathan Greenard and offensive tackle Charlie Heck, were inactive. Greenard was limited all week due to an ankle injury.

Reid’s playing time reinforces the faith that head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien expressed in Reid during training camp, when he told reporters that Reid probably "had the best camp of any rookie'' and was preparing like a player who was already a veteran.

Reid didn’t start, but schematically the Texans defense began the game in a 3-3-5 formation, a nod toward the Chiefs’ myriad of options on offense. Clearly, the Texans were hoping to get pressure on Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes with their front three and a couple of linebackers in the hope that it would allow them to deploy more defenders in coverage. What the Texans didn’t count on was how effective rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be, and that development stretched the Texans defense to the point of breaking by the second half.

When the Texans used Reid in coverage I saw him playing close to the line of scrimmage frequently, usually on the left side of the defensive line and preparing to help in the run game. That’s why many of his tackles in the open field against Kansas City came with him giving chase to a play as opposed to influencing how the play happened. For instance, his first tackle of the game, which was of Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, came in the flat as Reid brought him down from behind. The same held true when he corralled Sammy Watkins twice, one late in the second quarter and once early in the third quarter. He wasn’t the primary defender in either case.

Because of how the Texans used him, Reid wasn’t deployed much in one-on-one coverage. And his best play of the game came in bringing down Edwards-Helaire while being blocked upfield by tight end Nick Keizer. You can watch the play below.

Right before the snap Reid is lined up behind the left defensive end. The Chiefs are balanced, with three linemen on each side and Mahomes is lined up under center, which is a rare sight these days. Keizer is to the far right (No. 48).

At the snap everything is moving to the right and Reid gets engaged with Keizer when the tight end runs past the right tackle, Mitchell Schwartz. By the time Reid and Keizer are engaged Edwadrs-Helaire already has the ball and Schwartz, left guard Andrew Wylie and center Austin Reiter have already created a nice seam for their rookie back. As the seam develops between Reiter and Wylie, Keizer has Reid stood up. This is not looking good. Edwards-Helaire has his eyes on bouncing this run out to the sideline and turning it into something special.

So at this point it’s a battle of wills between Reid and Keizer. Reid has his eyes on Edwards-Helaire as he comes through the seam, and he’s trying to find a way to get inside of Keizer, who has good leverage.

We can’t know for sure what Reid diagnosed in that moment. But as Edwards-Helaire cleared the seam, Reid started fighting toward the outside instead. The close quarters between Reid, Keizer and Reiter meant Edwards-Helaire could only bounce the run outside. Once Edwards-Helaire was clear of the linemen and closer to the numbers on the field, you’ll notice another Texans defensive back on the outside being blocked by Watkins. But Reid is still fighting Keizer to get meet Edwards-Helaire.

Watkins has the edge set, and as the play concludes its clear that the player he’s blocking doesn’t have a shot. It’s Reid or nothing. But the way Reid got it done was impressive. Edwards-Helaire used Watkins like a ball handler in basketball uses a teammate to set a pick. So there’s no space for the Texan that Watkins is blocking to get to him. Reid manages to clear just enough space from Keizer to slip between Keizer and Watkins and grab Edwards-Helaire from behind, saving a long gain and, perhaps, a touchdown.

The rookie's best play of the game was a play where effort and persistence paid off for him and the Texans. As the weeks go on, hopefully the Texans will put Reid in a position where he can diagnose more plays and make them as opposed to just pursuing and reacting, as he had to do here and all night against the Chiefs.