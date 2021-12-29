Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    NFL Power Rankings: Texans Not Rising Despite Mills Magic

    SI.com released its Week 16 NFL Power Rankings, and it remains unconvinced by the Houston Texans.
    The Houston Texans may be riding back-to-back wins for the first time this season, but SI's Mitch Goldich doesn't appear to be entirely sold on David Culley's team just yet.

    This season has been a mixed bag from the Texans, who have had more lows than highs. That being said, they're now sitting pretty (compared to just a few weeks ago) at 4-11, their rookie class is proving ever more fruitful, and at 28th in SI's power ranking - at least they're not the AFC South's lowest ranked team (Sorry, Jacksonville).

    This is thanks in no small part to rookie quarterback Davis Mills. Says SI ...

    Davis Mills is a real feel-good story, and it is interesting to think about how we’d consider his rookie season if he came into it with the same expectations as the first-round picks in his draft class. - Mitch Goldich.

    Since Mills took over as the full-time starter he's gone 2-1, passing for 794 yards, five touchdowns, one interception, and reached an average quarterback rating of 105.3.

    To say that's a decent return on the third-round pick they invested in him would be an understatement, especially when considering that he's easily in contention to be named one of, if not the best rookie quarterback this year.

    Amongst this year's class Mills ranks third in passing yards (2,200), second in touchdowns (12), fifth in interceptions (9), second in quarterback rating (86.2), and first in games of over 300 yards (3) - all in 11 games of which he has started nine.

    However, Mills' play combined with the team's overall improvement these last two weeks clearly haven't been enough to jump Houston up the rankings.

    In Week 14 the Texans completed their sweep of the Jaguars with a 30-16 win in Florida, followed by a surprise 41-29 victory down in Houston against the playoff-hopeful LA Chargers in Week 15.

    Despite this, they only rank (in ascending order) above the Jaguars, New York Jets, New York Giants and Detroit Lions. 

    This week the Texans head to San Francisco to face the 49ers and (likely) get to see Mills matchup against a fellow rookie quarterback in Trey Lance. Perhaps a win at Levi Stadium can bump the Texans up the list.

