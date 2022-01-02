NFL Week 17 Preview: Can Davis Mills, Texans Defy Odds vs. 49ers?

Looking to extend their win streak to three, the Houston Texans head to the playoff-chasing San Francisco 49ers this Sunday for their penultimate game of the season.

And despite the fact they're playing for little more than pride, according to Texans safety Justin Reid, motivation is as strong as ever: "We're trying to be the Grinch that's gonna go over there and steal San Francisco's Christmas."

RECORDS: Texans (4-11), 49ers (8-7)

ODDS: Ouch. The Texans are 12.5 point underdogs, with the over/under at 43.5 (Per SI Sportsbook).

STAT: The Texans have not faced any opposition fewer times than the 49ers. San Francisco currently leads the series 3-1. Houston's sole victory came back in 2009 when Matt Schaub passed for 264 yards and two touchdowns, while Steve Slaton and Owen Daniels led the Texans in rushing and receiving, respectively.

This will be the first matchup between these teams since 2017 when the 49ers won 26-16.

FUN FACT: Since last week's 41-29 victory against the LA Chargers, the Texans have returned to near-full strength. Sixteen players have been activated this week from the COVID-19/reserve list, including star wide receiver Brandin Cooks, starting center Justin Britt and defensive end Jonathan Greenard, who leads Houston in sacks.

Left guard Lane Taylor, defensive linemen Roy Lopez, Maliek Collins, Derek Rivers, Jaleel Johnson, Jordan Jenkins, linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill, Eric Wilson and Neville Hewitt, kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, and safeties Eric Murray and A.J. Moore have also been activated. Practice squad cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc also returned.

Houston has, however, lost wide receivers Danny Amendola, Chris Moore and defensive end Ron'Dell Carter to the COVID protocol.

Meanwhile, receiver Phillip Dorsett and center Cole Toner have been placed on injured reserve.

KEEP AN EYE ON: With quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo struggling with an injury, Trey Lance looks likely to start for San Francisco. If this is the case, it will be the battle of the rookie quarterbacks: Lance (third overall pick) vs. Davis Mills (third-round pick).

Lance has played just five times this season, starting only once. He's gone 25 of 48 for 354 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Lance hasn't played since Week 11 and hasn't started since a Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Mills has played in 11 games, starting nine, and gone 219 of 329 for 2,200 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. As Houston's starter the last three games, Mills has gone 2-1, passing for 794 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

HOUSTON'S KEY TO VICTORY: More of the same.

There was nothing particularly groundbreaking about last week's surprise win. The Texans simply executed the basics more effectively. Rex Burkhead was able to get the run game going thanks to consistent blocking from a makeshift offensive line. Combine this with Mills' efficiency in the passing game and the offense finally clicked.

The hope will be that there is no hangover from last week, and they can keep the momentum going through the end of the season and finish on a high.

GAME TIME: 3:05 p.m. CT, Sunday, Jan. 2

LOCATION: Levi's Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida

TV/RADIO: CBS, KHOU, Sports Radio 610, 100.3 The Bull, Mega 101 FM

THE FINAL WORD: Win or lose, if the Texans can see another solid performance from their rookies, then fans will have reason to remain optimistic. Mills along with receiver Nico Collins, tight end Brevin Jordan, defensive tackle Roy Lopez and linebacker Garret Wallow have all impressed this year and look like building blocks moving forward.