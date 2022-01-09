NFL Week 18 Preview: Can Texans Upset Super Bowl Hopeful Titans?

With many players fighting for their careers, can the Houston Texans pull off an upset against the Super Bowl hopeful Tennessee Titans?

Sunday the 2021 NFL season draws to a close for the Houston Texans as they host the Tennessee Titans.

The Texans are guaranteed third place in the AFC South regardless of the result. So, what do they have left to play for? Mainly their jobs, as 28 players are set to hit free agency this offseason.

Tennessee, meanwhile, has won the division and is now playing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

RECORDS: Texans (4-12), Titans (11-5)

ODDS: Unsurprisingly, the Texans are 10.5 point underdogs, with the over/under at 42.5 (Per SI Sportsbook).

STAT: This will mark the 40th matchup between these division rivals, with the Titans currently leading 21-18. Houston has won just one of the last four. However, that victory came earlier this season when the Texans pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the NFL season in a 22-13 victory in Nashville in November.

FUN FACT: There will be no fewer than nine former Texans active for Tennessee.

Former Texans' starters on the field for the Titans will be linebacker Zach Cunningham, center Ben Jones, kicker Randy Bullock, linebacker and former Houston captain Dylan Cole, offensive linemen David Quessenberry and Kendall Lamm, tight end Ryan Izzo, and running backs D'Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard.

Given that Tennessee is led by former Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, this is hardly surprising.

KEEP AN EYE ON: As mentioned, many Texans will be playing with their careers on the line. Even if this game is meaningless from Houston's point of view, those players need to impress.

Key contributors and impending free agents who have yet to re-sign for the Texans include defensive tackle Maliek Collins, center Justin Britt, cornerback Desmond King, linebackers Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill.

Starting safety Justin Reid's rookie deal is set to expire this offseason, however, he remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is not expected to play.

Another long-term Houstonian who may be set to finish his career with the Texans is long snapper Jon Weeks. The 12-year veteran has yet to miss a game since signing back in 2010, and will make his 193rd regular-season appearance against Tennessee.

It remains to be seen whether the 35-year-old mainstay will be brought back.

HOUSTON'S KEY TO VICTORY: Find some offensive rhythm.

Prior to last week's 23-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Houston's offense had been on somewhat of a roll. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills passed for 794 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception over the course of his three starts between Weeks 14-16.

Last week Mills threw for just 163 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Their drop in offensive production certainly wasn't all on Mills, but his numbers are representative of the unit's fall from Week 16 against the LA Chargers.

So how do they return to form? At the very least, they need to rediscover the run game that, thanks to Rex Burkhead, proved so fruitful against LA.

GAME TIME: 12:00 p.m. CT, Sunday, Jan. 9

LOCATION: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

TV/RADIO: CBS, KHOU, Sports Radio 610, 100.3 The Bull, Mega 101 FM

THE FINAL WORD: There's a huge amount on the line for Tennessee. The Titans are desperate for the No. 1 seed, which would vault them into favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Houston, meanwhile, can play freely with no pressure as it has nothing to lose.

But, if the favored Titans do walk away with a victory on Sunday, the Texans will at least secure themselves a top-three draft pick come April.