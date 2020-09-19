SI.com
Roster Move: Texans Activate RB Prosise

Anthony R Wood

As the Houston Texans prepare for their Week 2 matchup hosting the Baltimore Ravens, they have made an addition to their active roster. Running back C.J. Prosise has been activated from the practice squad, after joining the Texans prior to Week 1. 

One of the protected players on their practice squad, Prosise's activation comes as no surprise after fellow running back Duke Johnson suffered a sprained ankle in the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

This leaves the Texans backfield with David Johnson as their starter and Prosise the likely backup. Buddy Howell may also line up on offense but is primarily used on special teams. Meanwhile, fullback Cullen Gillaspia is set to make his season debut after recovering from an injury but is typically used as more of a blocker than a rusher.

Fellow practice squad running back Scottie Phillips was activated for Houston's loss at the Chiefs but has since reverted. The undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss may feel disappointed to not be given a chance to show his abilities in-game for the Texans with Duke Johnson out, but the former Seattle Seahawk Prosise brings with him far more experience and proven NFL talent.

Prosise, the 26-year-old former third-round pick out of Notre Dame, only has 264 rushing yards to his name since entering the league in 2016 with injuries hampering his progress from the beginning. 

However, the former college wide receiver brings with him valuable dual-threat abilities which could make him a perfect fit for this diverse Texans offense where flexibility and unpredictability is key.

