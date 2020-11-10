The NFL is a "quarterback league,'' but it's still a team game, a point illustrated this week by Houston Texans coach Romeo Crennel when he drew a comparison between his quarterback, Deshaun Watson, and Hall-of-Famer Dan Marino.

The question to the coach: Have you ever seen a QB play at Watson's high level - but yet the team struggle record-wise?

“There’s a guy named Dan Marino who was a pretty quarterback ... but it takes more than one guy,” said Crennel, who has been involved in the NFL for 40 years. “That’s what I tell these guys all the time. One guy cannot be the team.''

Marino, the Miami Dolphins legend, has owned most every passing record in the book from a 17-year career that featured nine Pro Bowls but just one Super Bowl, a Dolphins loss.

READ MORE: Texans Claim One LB, Place Two on IR

READ MORE: Texans Defeat Jaguars: The Good, Bad, And Ugly

READ MORE: J.J. Watt 'Certain' To Be Traded After Texans Season - Report

Watson, of course, isn't quite at that level. But Crennel's point is a sound one: Watson is in some ways single-handedly carrying Houston, as he's recorded six straight games of 100.0-plus passer-rating efforts and has a TD/INT ratio of 17-5. The two-time Pro Bowler has now gone three games without throwing an interception.

But ... the Texans are 2-6 and remain near the AFC basement.

In Sunday's 27-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at TIAA Bank Field, the elusive Watson even led the team in rushing.

“Deshaun, as good as he is for us, he cannot 'be the team,''' said Crennel, who leads Houston into a Week 10 meeting with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. "It takes all the guys on the team and on the other side of the ball, as well. When everybody does well, then the team can do well.”