What If Texans Had Drafted Donald Over Clowney?

After Aaron Donald's Super Bowl LVI heroics, it raises the question of what could have been for the Houston Texans.

It was only fitting that the game-sealing play in Super Bowl LVI was made by Aaron Donald - a generational talent who has now won it all and could be set for early retirement.

Donald's dominance during his time in the NFL will have him go down as one of the greatest to ever do it - and unfortunately for many teams - one of the greatest they let slip away.

When it comes to the Houston Texans, they let Donald pass them by despite holding the golden ticket. With the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Houston selected Jadeveon Clowney.

At the time it was easy to see why.

Clowney possessed a level of athleticism and a physique you very rarely see in the NFL. He looked like a home-run pick, especially when imagining a one-two punch of Clowney and J.J. Watt.

In all fairness, Clowney wasn't a bad pick.

In five years with the Texans, he made 62 appearances, recording 11 defended passes, five forced fumbles, 29 sacks, 205 tackles, and 67 quarterback hits. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2016 and made the Pro Bowl all of his final three years in Houston.

If he'd been drafted anywhere but first overall, this would have represented a solid career. But especially going number one, he was never quite the player everyone had expected, largely thanks to injuries.

By comparison, the 6-1 Donald was viewed as undersized for his position.

Two words to sum up the scouting report on 2014 draft prospect Aaron Donald: "Yea, but ..." As in, "Yea, he dominated in college, but is he big enough for the NFL?" Or "Yea, the guy is incredibly athletic for a defensive lineman, but where are we going to play him?" The need for such hesitation stems entirely from Donald's size. At 285 pounds and just shy of 6-foot-1, he's something of a physical misfit when it comes to playing up front in the NFL. There will be scouts who argue the Donald is nothing more than an undersized three-technique tackle, others who want to scrap him from the plans if their teams runs a 3-4 because of how off the map his measurements would be in that system. - Chris Burke, SI.

Knowing what we know now - any concerns about his height were more than answered.

Donald ended up going 13th overall to the then St. Louis based Rams, and the rest as they say was history.

The NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2014, Donald has been a Pro Bowler all of his eight seasons in the league, has been named a first-team All-Pro for seven straight years, and has been named NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times - tied with J.J. Watt.

In 127 games, Donald has 98 sacks, 16 defended passes, 23 forced fumbles, 441 tackles, and 226 quarterback hits.

Imagine any offensive line trying to stop both Watt and Donald, both of whom usually command double teams. It's the classic tale of what could have been - an era-defining defense that could possibly have helped push the Texans to the next level.

Shoulda...woulda...coulda...