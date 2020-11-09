What Texans Are Expected Back After COVID-19 Absence?

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans should see almost all of their players who have been affected by COVID-19 return this week ahead of an NFL Week 10 game with the Browns.

Interim head coach Romeo Crennel said Monday linebackers Whitney Mercilus and Dylan Cole are set to return this week. He also said he expects Max Scharping to return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list as well.

Linebacker Jacob Martin's return is a bit more precarious, as he tested positive, whereas Mercilus and Cole were down against Jacksonville because they were in close contact with Martin. Crennel did not seem optimistic Martin would return this week.

The availability for Whitney Mercilus comes at a time of need for the Texans as Brennan Scarlett is likely lost the year with a lower arm injury. Mercilus and rookie Jonathan Greenard are the lone outside linebackers available to the team currently.

Cole has played sparingly this year and how he could be used with the depth concerns is still a question mark.

Crennel had good news for Scharping should his return go as planned this week.

The second-year offensive lineman was benched earlier this season with veteran Senio Kelemete filling his spot at left guard. Against Jacksonville, Kelemete left the game with a concussion.

If Kelemete can't go this weekend against Cleveland, Crennel all but confirmed Scharping would regain his starting spot.

When asked about the potential for Kelemete's concussion causing him to miss the game Crennel intimated Greg Mancz could play guard, but they prefer him to be the backup to the center. He didn't mention Brent Qvale, however, who filled in for Kelemete against Jacksonville.

Once Jacob Martin returns, which seems likely to happen next week, the Texans will hopefully be able to avoid any run-ins with the virus and stay closer to full strength.