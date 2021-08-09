What Watson Wants: Sources Detail Deshaun Unchanged Texans Trade Wish

No change: Deshaun Watson still wants trade - and has a no-trade clause take, too, per sources or

Although Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson resumed practicing Monday after huddling briefly with general manager Nick Caserio, none of that should be interpreted as a thaw in the awkward relationship between the NFL's passing yardage leader and the Texans, according to sources.

Watson still wants to be traded and won't waive his no-trade clause for just any team, per sources.

Watson, whose calf and ankle tightness sidelined him last week, is complying with the Texans' practice routine and meeting schedule to avoid $50,000 daily fines.

As for hope of a reconciliation between the three-time Pro Bowl passer and the Texans, one source characterized the likelihood of that scenario as being "slim-to-none.”

TexansDaily.com has been told the Texans are unwilling to lower their swap demands for Watson and want three first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks, and two starters in exchange for the former Clemson consensus All-American and national champion.

Despite reports of reconciliation thoughts, that’s not the core thinking of the people in charge - on both sides of the issue. Where all of this leaves Watson and the Texans is at an impasse.

And it means Tyrod Taylor is the Texans' starting quarterback.

“Tyrod is doing a good job coming in here and, being professional and getting a good grasp of the offense, how things are shaking out, the different reads," offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said recently. "For a guy who has played as long as he had, a lot of it ends up just being translation. He understands the plays, just now how we call it and what are the specifics from this offense to the different offenses he’s played in. He’s doing a good job with that. He’s got a really good control of the huddle. He’s doing a good job of leading that offense."

And Deshaun Watson? He’s doing only what is required of him - with no alteration in terms of what he ultimately desires: a trade-away from Houston.

