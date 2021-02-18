What's Watt Want? These 3 Things

No mention here of "home state'' or "brothers or "his role,'' though maybe those are items listed in Watt's mind below his top three.

J.J. Watt has earned the right to have priorities. And now, the ex-Houston Texans star is an NFL free agent ... and he has three of them.

Watt’s "most important considerations in choosing his next team, remembering his priority is winning Super Bowl,'' writes ESPN's Ed Werder:

1. Quarterback.

2. Supporting personnel.

3. Money

No mention here of "home state'' or "brothers or "his role,'' though maybe those are items listed in Watt's mind below his top three.

So, for the three-time Defensive Player of Year ... what fits?

READ MORE: J.J. Watt Replacements: Texans' Top 3 Wish List

READ More: Is J.J. Watt staying in the AFC South?

Multiple reports have been pouring in on Watt's destination after a 10-year span with the Texans. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that the soon-to-be 32-year-old was "seriously considering" joining the Cleveland Browns. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported the Tennessee Titans have reached out to their AFC South rival. The Super Bowl-champion Bucs get mentioned quite a bit.

TexansDaily.com has reported on the "likelihood'' of a connection with his home-state Green Bay Packers.

READ MORE: J.J. Watt To Green Bay Packers? Source Reveals Likelihood

In reality, all 31 teams should be interested in adding a talent like Watt. the question is would Watt be interested in joining one of the other 31 teams.

Watt is coming off his worst full 16-game season of his career in which he tallied five sacks, two forced fumbles and 52 total tackles. However, according to ESPN Stats and Information, the five-time All Pro defensive end finished 15th out of 119 qualified pass-rushers in pass rush win rate.

Which Watt will teams be getting? Watt led the Texans' franchise with 101 sacks, one of three players in team history with 50 sacks. However, since his first injured season back in 2016, Watt has tallied 26.5 total sacks — 16 of which came in 2018.

And which team will be getting Watt?

One that fits his top-three priorities, it seems.

CONTINUE READING: Houston Texans Ex J.J. Watt: 'NFL Free Agency is Wild'