The Houston Texans fell to the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a thrilling 42-36 OT decision, dropping the team to 1-5 on the year. But "thrilling'' isn't going to be good enough to keep this thing together.

READ MORE: Titans 42 Texans 36: 11 Takes on OT Comeback Erased

After a successful run of two-straight division titles, as well as four in the last five years, the Texans' time on top of the AFC South is all but over.

And now with a shortage of draft picks, significant holes at multiple positions and recent cap space being occupied by big-money extensions before the season to Deshaun Watson, linebacker Zach Cunningham, and left tackle Laremy Tunsil, suddenly the Texans franchise finds themselves in a very precarious position.

"It's a little demoralizing,'' said Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel of this loss ... a quote that has a big-picture application here as well.

Where can the Houston Texans go from here? The hard answer: To build it up, it must first be burned down.

That answer is something that nobody at Texans HQ delights in dealing with. That answer os one many Texans fans may be longing to hear, and others may dread. But after a disastrous offseason and tumultuous start to the regular season in 2020, it is the sound solution.

Burn it all down, and rebuild.

A rebuild is without a doubt a daunting proposition for any professional sports franchise. Once a team allows itself to go down that road, there is no telling how long it will before it are back in contention.

Losing sucks. Tanking sucks.

Given the Texans' current state, however, the road back is even more arduous than the one that would exist if they take drastic action.

So how does this process begin?

First things first: find a GM. Outside of an owner, the GM is of course the most powerful person in the organization in terms of team personnel and decision-making in the franchise. That hire creates the potential positive trickle-down and therefore, without question, must come first ... and must be a home run.

Next, Texans' ownership needs to trust the new GM and allow them to hire the next head coach that will lead the franchise into the future. Romeo Crennel has done an admirable job to this point, and the players love him, but at age 73, it is unrealistic to expect him to be the long term answer.

Once those two early-2021 decisions - and as we will discuss ideas here at TexansDaily.com throughout the weeks and months - it will be time to make some hard decisions.

But even more challenging decisions come in the next two weeks, ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Obviously, players like Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil and Brandin Cooks on offense, and as well as Zach Cunningham, Whitney Mercilus and Benardrick McKinney on defense, can still be part of the foundation on both sides of the ball. Watson and Tunsil are still the young star cornerstones on your offense, and Brandin Cooks' contract could make him very difficult to move

Outside of that, however, the Texans should make their entire roster open for business sooner, rather than later. (We'll get to the issue of J.J. Watt in a forthcoming piece.)

If the Texans are going to dig their way out of the crater that Bill O'Brien created for them, it is going to be with newly-acquired draft picks (the cupboard is presently bare), a vision that cannot be about stubbornness (a trait of the old boss), and an identity that is about "daring.'' ... yes, like going for 2 in the final minute, as Houston did here.

As Texans followers, we're been fairly spoiled by a series of fairly good teams. We're not there anymore - and that admission is a crucial one.

It's true what Texans safety Justin Reid said about that failed 2-point try, by the way. "We wanted to win the game,'' he said. "If we had converted, we'd be having a totally different conversation."

Indeed. But they didn't do that. So they must do this.

Depending on how successful the new GM and head coach are, that path to recovery may take years. But given the 1-5 condition the franchise is in now, it is the right path, and it must be traveled - torch in hand.