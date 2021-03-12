What's Texans Reasoning For Bringing Back CB Hargreaves?

A source indicates to TexansDaily.com that hope there is a "fit'' there ... and they believe Hargreaves can be "coached up.''

HOUSTON -- Everything is about change with the Houston Texans. One thing that must change is their defense, which ranked near bottom in every category for 2020.

General manager Nick Caserio is hopeful each small move can turn into a big splash after the season. The Texans fanbase might have mixed results about his latest signing.

The Texans will be bringing back cornerback Vernon Hargreaves for the 2021 season - which represents both a non-chance ... and a hoped-for one.

Hargreaves, who joined the Texans after being claimed off waivers in 2019 from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has seen his role grow from primarily been used on special teams and in the slot. Last season, he started every game for the Texans, recording 72 tackles, seven pass deflections and an interception.

Pro Football Focus graded Hargreaves with a 41.2 in overall coverage for the 2020 season. Since being drafted of the University of Florida in 2016, he has yet to produce a grade over 62.3 overall.

Last season, Hargreaves elected to return to Houston on a one-year deal worth $1.325 million. The 30th-ranked defense struggled to stop the run, allowing an average of 160.3 yards per game. Houston also ranked last in interceptions with three total turnovers.

He allowed six touchdown passes in coverage, primarily playing on the outside due to the season-ending injury suffered by former starter Gareon Conley.

The hope for Houston - and the reasoning behind his return - is that new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith can play an integral role in fixing veteran such as Hargreaves. The Texans are moving from their base 3-4 front to a new 4-3 Tampa 2 style of play for the first time in over a decade. A source indicates to TexansDaily.com that hope there is a "fit'' there ... and they believe Hargreaves can be "coached up.''

Houston also agreed to terms with a linebacker Christian Kirksey on a one-year deal worth up to a maximum value of $4.5 million.

