What’s Urban Meyer To Jags Mean To Texans?

Another Obstacle Is Being Erected in The AFC South: What’s Urban Meyer To Jags Mean To Houston Texans?

What does coach Urban Meyer’s takeover of Jacksonville - made official on Thursday - mean to the Jaguars’ AFC South rival Houston Texans?

Way before we get to wins and losses, we’re obliged to repeat a concern that reflects badly on Texans owner Cal McNair and powerful aide Jack Easterby: Early on in Houston’s GM/coach search, the organization made it a point to leak the information that the Texans were interested in NFL coaches, not college coaches.

In doing so, they decided that an NFL assistant (ideally from inside The Jack Web) would be superior to any ol’ college guy.

Including Urban Meyer.

Good luck with that, Texans.

There are no guarantees, not with Houston’s eventual choice at coach and not even with Meyer. There is a rock-hard distinction, however, between the way Houston leader Easterby manipulated his way through the football world and the way Meyer is known to do it.

Meyer’s almost-unapologetic ruthlessness leads to personal glory and team championships.

Easterby’s until-recently-private ruthlessness leads to personal glory .... and a 4-12 season rife with distrust and dysfunction.

The Texans are about to be tasked with beating Urban Meyer twice a year. Maybe the new coach in Houston - a client of agent Bob LaMonte or a college chum of new GM Nick Caserio, perhaps - will be talented enough to do his part.

As the Jags are about to arm themselves with a superstar QB in likely No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Trevor Lawrence, it’s a good thing Houston has already armed itself with such a player, a QB so brilliant that Lawrence aspires to be him, a QB who is happy and motivated and ...

Oh, wait.

Urban Meyer is going to be on a ruthless attack to reinvigorate a locker room, a fan base, and a franchise. The Houston Texans now won’t just be trying to compete with Jacksonville on the field; Meyer’s presence is so powerful - and the Texans’ so soiled - that Houston now must compete with all of it. Top to bottom. ... 24 hours a day.

Attacking. Ruthlessly.

The Texans better do that to the Jags. Because that’s what Urban Meyer will be doing to them.