The 10 reasons interviewing Josh McCown for the Texans head-coaching job is wrong in every way

For some reason, every single journalist writing about Josh McCown's zero-to-60 candidacy for the Houston Texans' head-coach vacancy feels obliged to emphasize that McCown "is a great person.''

News flash: I don't care.

Here is what I care about: "What's Wrong With Texans Interviewing McCown? Everything.'' ... Reasons 1 through 10.

1) The odds of somebody who has only recently done any real coaching (he's on the staff at his kids' high school) suddenly being fully prepared - literally overnight - to serve as what amounts to being a football CEO of a billion-dollar company is virtually zero.

2) Unless, that is, McCown is the football-coach equivalent of 4-year-old Mozart. There is no evidence whatsoever that McCown is Mozart.

3) The argument that he's "a coach on the field'' is true - but the reason we know it to be true is that such roles for veteran players are commonplace. At 41, with 18 years of NFL experience, a person would have to be selfish or doltish to be anything but "a coach on the field.''

4) The concept that McCown should be considered for a head-coaching position in the NFL because "he was a great player'' is confounding on two levels.

First, being a "great'' player guarantees nothing in a coaching career. In fact, there is evidence that the contrary is true. Most famously, there is the managerial career of Ted Williams, maybe the greatest hitter ever, who used to get miffed at players who couldn't hit the ball like he could.

He couldn't quite grasp their struggles. He could quite grasp that the reason his players could not hit like Ted Williams is because ...

Nobody on the planet could.

5) And the second reason the "he-was-a great-player'' reasoning is faulty? Because ...

He wasn't.

For most of his prep career, McCown was 5-foot-5 inches tall. He is a product of Sam Houston State. He was a third-round pick. His TD/interception ratio is 98/82. He played for 10 teams in 18 years and was the full-time starter for his team just three times.

He is the very definition of "journeyman.''

6) The interview is almost surely driven in part by parochial thinking - and I'm referring to both the narrowness of the thinking and by the literal parochialism involving in wanting to hire a "local guy.''

Josh is from Jacksonville, just a couple of hours outside of Houston. That makes his employment by the Texans (for the second half of this season as a third-string player, and maybe going forward as, say, a QB coach?) a nice story.

Wade Phillips. Gary Kubiak. (Hmm, does the McNair family have a type?). Nice stories. And fine coaches, as it turned out. But the Texans - again, a billion-dollar business - need the best coach in the world.

Not the best coach in the town.

7) Speaking of the McNair family: This is yet another tone-deaf action by this front office. It's wrong for a league promising to take seriously the advancement of people of color in positions of authority. And really, it's wrong because not only would "head coach McCown'' be magically leap-frogging over numerous Black candidates (including Texans finalists Eric Bieniemy and Leslie Frazier), he'd also be leap-frogging over dozens of better-qualified candidates of every race.

8) The optics are so awful here that I'm mildly surprised McCown even accepted the interview. Almost inevitably, this process will be stained by the perception (reality?) that McCown is Jack Easterby's "pet.''

Houston never got around to interviewing Robert Saleh (now the Jets head coach, and someone who Watson admires) and Houston almost didn't bother interviewing Bieniemy (another object of Watson's affection) but somehow bee-lined its way to Josh McCown?

In that sense, the interview is actually even a disservice to the interviewee.

9) The news that disgruntled QB Deshaun Watson quickly developed a relationship with McCown once the latter arrived here has value. But that's not the same as Watson having suggested that management consider Bieniemy.

A qualified head coach who is the result of a logical (and honest) search, assisted by Tim Kelly as the coordinator and McCown as the QB coach would be a fine way to build continued success for Watson in Houston.

Assuming, after all of this organizational foolishness, Watson is going to be in Houston.

10) Some have suggested that the McCown interview is largely about "picking his brain,'' a common practice in the interview process. Good try, but ... the Houston Texans already employ McCown. They can pick his brain any time they wish, without the misguided show of a head-coaching interview.

And maybe a "show'' is all this is. Which makes this angle a terrible idea.

Or maybe McNair and Easterby and company are serious about it. Which makes this angle, also, a terrible idea.

