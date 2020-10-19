SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

When Can Texans Expect CB Conley To Return?

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - Fresh off an NFL Week 6 loss to the Titans that saw Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill pick the Texans defense apart, interim head coach Romeo Crennel had no good news about reinforcements at cornerback. 

Gareon Conley has been out since early September when the team placed him on injured reserve. On Monday, Crennel had no good news about a return for Conley. 

"He's trying to get back but I don't think that he's where we need him to be right now," he said. 

Crennel said Conley has had second opinions on his injury but doctors "haven't been able to pinpoint anything definite," and Crennel would finish this visit using "if's" regarding when Conley could get back. A couple of weeks ago Conley was described as a "ways off."

There has been mostly disappointment when it comes to Conley's tenure as a member of the Texans. Bill O'Brien traded a third-round pick to Oakland for Conley during the 2019 season. The Raiders had used a first-round selection on the Ohio State product in 2017 but he had fallen out of favor with the front office and coaching staff. 

Conley immediately started for the Texans, who desired man coverage from their cornerbacks. He played fine for a mid-season addition but didn't record an interception in 2019. 

The offseason didn't go well for Conley. He had his fifth-year option declined by the Texans, meaning he would be a free agent after 2020. Then, Conley sustained the ankle surgery. Recovery spilled into training camp, where he started on the physically unable to perform list but then missed practices after his return from PUP. 

READ MORE: What's Next For Texans? 'Burn It Down'

READ MORE: Titans 42 Texans 36: 11 Takes on OT Comeback Erased

Now, Conley faces the potential of "if's'' regarding even playing in 2020 and the Texans face the reality of having traded a third-round pick for eight games of Conley's services. For now, it goes down as yet another misstep by ex boss Bill O'Brien - and one this defense-hungry organization might have to feel for years to come. 

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Good, The Bad, And The Embarrassing As Texans Fall To 1-5

Houston teased fans with a brief respite from their mediocrity in Week 5, with their defense letting them down yet again as they fell 42-36 against the Tennessee Titans.

Anthony R Wood

Was 'Risky Romeo' Right To Go For Texans' 2?

Was 'Risky Romeo' right to go for Houston Texans' 2? The interim head coach made yet another bold move to try to finish out his team's comeback, but failed at Tennessee

CodyStoots

What's Next For Texans? 'Burn It Down' To Build It Up

The Houston Texans drop to 1-5 on Sunday, following a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Titans ... so, 'burn it down'?

Matt Galatzan

Titans 42 Texans 36: 11 Takes on OT Comeback Erased

Our 11 observations from the furious Houston Texans’ NFL Week 6 comeback that comes up short as the Titans win in overtime.

CodyStoots

Texans Inactives vs Titans Week 6

Texans Inactives vs Titans Week 6 - The starting tight end down and another healthy scratch at wideout

CodyStoots

Texans 1-on-1: Deshaun's Personal QB Coach Reveals 'Best' Thoughts

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is having "the best season of his career," says his personal coach Quincy Avery in an exclusive with SI.

Anthony R Wood

Inside the AFC South: Most Troubling Statistic - Texans and More

In this week's Inside the AFC South, the guys discuss the most troubling statistic for each of their teams - including the Houston Texans - and how it has impacted their seasons thus far.

Matt Galatzan

Texans Elevate Safety from Practice Squad

The Houston Texans add some depth in the secondary for NFL Week 6

CodyStoots

Texans Trio Not Traveling To Titans

A starter and key special teams players will miss the AFC South matchup putting the Houston Texans at the Tennessee Titans

CodyStoots

How to Watch: Texans vs Titans

Looking to build some momentum after their first win of the season, the Houston Texans face another tough test on Sunday, when they head to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans

Matt Galatzan