When Can Texans Expect CB Conley To Return?

HOUSTON - Fresh off an NFL Week 6 loss to the Titans that saw Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill pick the Texans defense apart, interim head coach Romeo Crennel had no good news about reinforcements at cornerback.

Gareon Conley has been out since early September when the team placed him on injured reserve. On Monday, Crennel had no good news about a return for Conley.

"He's trying to get back but I don't think that he's where we need him to be right now," he said.

Crennel said Conley has had second opinions on his injury but doctors "haven't been able to pinpoint anything definite," and Crennel would finish this visit using "if's" regarding when Conley could get back. A couple of weeks ago Conley was described as a "ways off."

There has been mostly disappointment when it comes to Conley's tenure as a member of the Texans. Bill O'Brien traded a third-round pick to Oakland for Conley during the 2019 season. The Raiders had used a first-round selection on the Ohio State product in 2017 but he had fallen out of favor with the front office and coaching staff.

Conley immediately started for the Texans, who desired man coverage from their cornerbacks. He played fine for a mid-season addition but didn't record an interception in 2019.

The offseason didn't go well for Conley. He had his fifth-year option declined by the Texans, meaning he would be a free agent after 2020. Then, Conley sustained the ankle surgery. Recovery spilled into training camp, where he started on the physically unable to perform list but then missed practices after his return from PUP.

Now, Conley faces the potential of "if's'' regarding even playing in 2020 and the Texans face the reality of having traded a third-round pick for eight games of Conley's services. For now, it goes down as yet another misstep by ex boss Bill O'Brien - and one this defense-hungry organization might have to feel for years to come.