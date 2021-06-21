When Will NFL Interview Accused Texans QB Deshaun Watson?

The clock is ticking on the case, and on the career, of in-limbo Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

So how is the NFL investigation of Watson regarding a civil lawsuit that involves 22 women claiming sexual assault?

It’s not - at least as actually interviewing Watson, anyway.

Rusty Hardin, the attorney who is representing Watson. tells KPRC-TV in Houston that the NFL has yet to interview Watson, the three-time Pro Bowler presently estranged from the team.

In addition to the court system’s involvement, and the Houston Police Department saying it would conduct an investigation, the NFL has said it would do the same, citing concerns over possible violations of the league’s personal conduct policy.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the accusers, has said he plans to depose Watson, likely in September..

Hardin noted that there are no settlement conversations at the moment, echoing Buzbee’s weekend statement on that same issue.

The Texans have acquired a trio of QBs - Tyrod Taylor, Jeff Driskel and rookie Davis Mills - with the possible assumption that Watson, who desires a trade, is done in Houston. They also recently suggested there might be a timetable for the next move. General manager Nick Caserio tells Sports Radio 610 that a “best decision” might be made before the July 27 start of training camp..

“The most important thing is for all of us — coaches, players, myself included is to focus on the things that we can control, and as we get more information, as we get closer to training camp, then we’ll try to make the best decision for the Houston Texans, whatever that entails,” Caserio said.