When Will Texans Pull Deshaun From Titans Game? Never, Basically

When Will The Houston Texans Pull QB Deshaun Watson From The NFL Week 17 Titans Game? Never, Basically

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been knocked around a bit in his team-MVP season, but he's on-record as insisting he should finished up the 2020 NFL campaign right by starting and playing in a meaningless Week 17 outing against Tennessee.

OK. Start. And play. But what about finish?

"I expect him to play and help us win,'' coach Romeo Crennel said, adding jokingly, "If we're up by 50 at halftime, maybe I take him out."

"Jokingly'' because ... well, because the 4-11 Texans are not very likely to get "up by 50 at halftime'' against a superior Titans team that has playoff-related aspirations.

The Titans still need a win to clinch the AFC South division, as they are tied with the Indianapolis Colts at 10-5.

Watson has his reasons for wanting to play. He's having the best season of his young NFL career, having played in all 15 of Houston’s games this year, with 354 completions, 30 touchdowns, and most of all, 4,450 passing yards. He's got a shot at winning the NFL passing title in that last category, which he surely would view as a team achievement in a season in which those have been so few.

"I'm playing,'' is the position the 25-year-old team leader Watson took at the start of the week. And now that Sunday is almost here, one of Crennel's last dictums before he is dispatched is to support Watson's wishes.

It might not be smart. But it's football. And it'll be a full game for Deshaun Watson, unless ... you know.