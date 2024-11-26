Where Are Texans in Playoff Picture After Titans Loss?
The Houston Texans remain in control of the AFC South following Week 12, but their playoff path looks increasingly tougher as the competition tightens in the AFC standings.
Despite a loss this week, the Texans 7-5 record has them positioned as the No. 4 seed, clinging to the divisional lead over struggling rivals.
However, as the playoff race heats up, so does the pressure for Houston to secure a postseason berth.
The Texans can breathe a bit easier knowing they hold a two-game advantage over the Indianapolis Colts (5-7) in the AFC South. Even better, Houston has already secured the tiebreaker over Indianapolis with two head-to-head victories this season. That cushion keeps the Texans comfortably in the driver’s seat for now, but with five games left, there’s no room for complacency.
At the top of the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs (10-1) and Buffalo Bills (9-2) are pulling away in the race for the No. 1 overall seed. With the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3) focused on holding off the Ravens for the AFC North title, the Texans’ realistic goal is securing the No. 4 seed and a home playoff game.
While the focus for Houston remains on the AFC South title, the margin for error is slim given the competitive wild-card race. The Los Angeles Chargers (7-3), Baltimore Ravens (7-4), and Denver Broncos (7-5) are all within striking distance. The Broncos’ Week 12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders tightened the standings showing the importance of every remaining game.
Key games against AFC contenders, including the Broncos and Ravens, now loom large. Wins in those games could solidify their playoff standing, while losses might push them into a tough spot.
For the Texans the scenario is clear: maintain control of the division, or risk being dragged into a chaotic wild-card battle where seven wins might not be enough to punch a playoff ticket.
