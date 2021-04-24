Where's Texans' Roster Rank Vs. Rest Of NFL?

With the 2021 NFL season quickly approaching, where does the Houston Texans roster rank compared to the rest of the NFL?

It comes as little surprise that the Houston Texans needed some reinforcements to their roster after the 2020 NFL season. After an offseason of adding veteran players and the 67th-overall draft pick in the near future, just how good is the roster?

Pro Football Focus analyzed all 32 NFL rosters, ranking each NFL teams' groups based off of wins above replacement (WAR), which is a statistic that analyzes each player and how many wins they are worth to their respective team.

According to PFF, Houston is ... well, not in great shape ... heading into the season, as the Texans are currently ranked 31st out of 32 teams in the NFL for roster construction.

Any excitement over the help from the draft that would normally be expected will be dampened as the Texans will not select until the third round.

PFF also notes that there remain far too many holes on the roster that require attention, and that even after spending money in free agency but with little draft capital, the odds of improving their roster remain slim.

Additionally, franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson is embroiled in lawsuits that allege he sexually assaulted women. Depending on the outcome in the courts and the NFL's own investigation, Watson could potentially face not suiting up for Houston for a number of games this coming season. ... and none of that even mentions the trade rumors that have been swirling around all offseason.

The Texans are in the middle of a full rebuild and as PFF suggests, their roster talent reflects that reality.