Which Texans Star Gave Best 'Turkey Leg' Performance?

In his first Thanksgiving game, Texans QB Deshaun Watson was cooking.

The former Clemson signal-caller led Houston to a 41-25 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, with a performance worthy of a postgame "Turkey Leg Award,'' passing for 318 yards and four touchdowns and finishing with a quarterback rating of 150.4.

READ MORE: Texans 41, Lions 25 - With Watson & Watt As Piping-Hot Heroes

READ MORE: Mahomes Raves About Watson after Texans' Thanksgiving Win

READ MORE: Our 11 Takes On Turkey-Day Win

But this almost merits a Texans fans' vote: Who most merits the "Turkey Leg''? J.J. Watt? Will Fuller? Tyrell Adams?

Houston's offense started the game slowly with offensive coordinator Tim Kelly taking his time to find a rhythm against an aggressive Lions front seven.

However, following a pick-six by defensive end J.J. Watt and a forced fumble by linebacker Terrell Adams on the following play, Watson and company were back on the field and things began to click.

Watson passed to running back C.J. Prosise to put the Texans ahead, with another touchdown pass coming shortly after with a 33-yard dime over the shoulder of running back Duke Johnson in the second quarter.

They really found their groove after halftime with the offensive line stepping up from a disappointing first-half performance, giving Watson plenty of time to fire downfield with wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Will Fuller the primary beneficiaries.

Cooks finished with five receptions for 85 yards, while Fuller put on one of the best Thanksgiving performances in recent memory with 171 yards and two touchdowns on just six receptions. This was crowned by a brilliantly-executed trick-play by Johnson and Watson with Fuller finishing it off expertly.

READ MORE: Deshaun Wins For Player Of The Week

Throughout the game, Watson was poised in the pocket, pinpoint-accurate, and took care of the ball even when pressured.

The Pro Bowler has been quietly having a stellar season and is on track for a career year. In fact, he has now passed for 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions since Week 5.

Despite playing lights-out before and on Thanksgiving, with the Texans at 4-7 and third in the AFC South, Watson might not get the airtime and credit he deserves. But his numbers and game tape don't lie.

Watson was cooking on Thursday and a turkey leg is surely on the menu. ... or maybe this turkey possesses three or four legs.