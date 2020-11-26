SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Which Texans Star Gave Best 'Turkey Leg' Performance?

Anthony R Wood

In his first Thanksgiving game, Texans QB Deshaun Watson was cooking.

The former Clemson signal-caller led Houston to a 41-25 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, with a performance worthy of a postgame "Turkey Leg Award,'' passing for 318 yards and four touchdowns and finishing with a quarterback rating of 150.4.

READ MORE: Texans 41, Lions 25 - With Watson & Watt As Piping-Hot Heroes

READ MORE: Mahomes Raves About Watson after Texans' Thanksgiving Win

READ MORE: Our 11 Takes On Turkey-Day Win

But this almost merits a Texans fans' vote: Who most merits the "Turkey Leg''? J.J. Watt? Will Fuller? Tyrell Adams?

Houston's offense started the game slowly with offensive coordinator Tim Kelly taking his time to find a rhythm against an aggressive Lions front seven. 

However, following a pick-six by defensive end J.J. Watt and a forced fumble by linebacker Terrell Adams on the following play, Watson and company were back on the field and things began to click.

Watson passed to running back C.J. Prosise to put the Texans ahead, with another touchdown pass coming shortly after with a 33-yard dime over the shoulder of running back Duke Johnson in the second quarter. 

They really found their groove after halftime with the offensive line stepping up from a disappointing first-half performance, giving Watson plenty of time to fire downfield with wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Will Fuller the primary beneficiaries. 

Cooks finished with five receptions for 85 yards, while Fuller put on one of the best Thanksgiving performances in recent memory with 171 yards and two touchdowns on just six receptions. This was crowned by a brilliantly-executed trick-play by Johnson and Watson with Fuller finishing it off expertly.

READ MORE: Deshaun Wins For Player Of The Week

Throughout the game, Watson was poised in the pocket, pinpoint-accurate, and took care of the ball even when pressured.

The Pro Bowler has been quietly having a stellar season and is on track for a career year. In fact, he has now passed for 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions since Week 5. 

Despite playing lights-out before and on Thanksgiving, with the Texans at 4-7 and third in the AFC South, Watson might not get the airtime and credit he deserves. But his numbers and game tape don't lie. 

Watson was cooking on Thursday and a turkey leg is surely on the menu. ... or maybe this turkey possesses three or four legs.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

High Praise from Mahomes to Watson after Thanksgiving Win

From one young star quarterback to another, there was plenty of Thanksgiving love from Kansas City Chiefs standout Patrick Mahomes for Houston Texans standout Deshaun Watson.

CodyStoots

Texans 41, Lions 25: 11 Takes on Turkey Day Win

The Houston Texans took it to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving earning their fourth win of the season - Here's Our 11 Takes

CodyStoots

Texans 41, Lions 25 - With Watson & Watt As Piping-Hot Heroes

Houston Texans 41, Detroit Lions 25 - An NFL Thanksgiving Serving Up Deshaun Watson & J.J. Watt As Piping-Hot Heroes

Mike Fisher

Texans Inactives: One Key Player Missing Thanksgiving Game

The Houston Texans are down just one key contributor missing ahead of their Thanksgiving game.

CodyStoots

Texans at Lions: Houston's 'Pulse' - And Our NFL Thanksgiving Prediction

Texans at Lions: Houston's 'Pulse' - And Our NFL Thanksgiving Prediction

Anthony R Wood

Lions Star RB Likely Out Vs. Texans

The Houston Texans head to Ford Field to face the Detroit Lions for just their second Thanksgiving game - however, they will be without five players ... And Detroit could be without a star

Anthony R Wood

Houston Texans at Detroit Lions GAMEDAY: Whose Jobs Are In Jeopardy?

Houston Texans at Detroit Lions GAMEDAY: Whose Jobs Are In Jeopardy?

Mike Fisher

Coutee Moves Up, But Cobb Moves to Texans IR

After a long break Keke Coutee finally made his return to the field and impressed in his opportunities with the Houston Texans - But the news at receiver isn't all good

CodyStoots

Deshaun Watson Wins Player Of The Week Award

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wins FedEx Air Player of the week award after guiding Houston to a 27-20 victory against the New England Patriots.

Anthony R Wood

Watson Offers Aide to QB Joe Burrow

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson sends his best and is open to offer advice to the injured Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow.

CodyStoots