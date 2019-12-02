State of The
Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

While Plugging Away on Rehab - Texans J.J. Watt Is Looking To "Have Some Fun Down The Road"

Patrick D. Starr

The rumors are swirling about a possible return of Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt to the field. After the Texans win over the New England Patriots, Watt declined to comment on the recent news of him possibly returning from the injured reserve from his torn left pectoral injury that he has already had surgery on a few days after the injury. 

Watt, during pregame, took time to talk to Sunday Night Football's Michele Tafoya about his injury and his possible return.

"I do what the doctor tells me," Watt said with a smile. "I'll say that. I do what the doctor tells me. We've always been wanting to make sure we do everything we possibly can to get back out there with the guys. And if the doctor gives me the green light at some point here in the near future, I will take the green light gladly and get back out there with my guys. Because there's nothing more that I want to do with them be on the field, my guys in front of these fans."

Watt has been rehabbing his pectoral injury since week nine of the season and will be eligible to return if cleared, the opening round of the playoffs. 

"I feel unbelievable," Watt said of how he has responded to rehab. "The guys, the doctors, the rehab guys are taking great care of me. And I feel really, really good. They're kind of holding me back every day because that's just the way things go."

The Texans are saving their final designation to return from the injured reserve on Watt after using their first one on tight end Jordan Thomas. 

Watt is holding back from pushing too hard in his rehab, but he is at the facility every day with team personnel attempting to get back to that point for the team to make a decision. 

"They're really good about that, and they know my personality," Watt said of the balance of pushing him in rehab. "I know them, so we know exactly how hard to push and how hard not to push, and hopefully, we have some fun down the road."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: The Houston Texans Are Saving Their Last "Designation to Return" for J.J. Watt

Patrick D. Starr
1 0

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Houston Texans are saving their last designation to return from the injured reserve for J.J. Watt.

Houston Texans Step Up on Sunday Night In a Key Win Over The New England Patriots

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans found a way to get their first win over the New England Patriots in the Bill O'Brien Era.

Brennan Scarlett, Gareon Conley, and Keke Coutee Notable Names Inactive for the Texans Versus the Patriots

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans have some notable names not playing on Sunday Night Football against the New England Patriots.

Report: Houston Texans To Move Into 2020 Without a General Manager - Continue With Current Front Office Setup

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans are set to move forward with their current front office setup and not hire a general manager according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Houston Texans Add Eddie Vanderdoes to the 53-Man Roster Ahead of the Sunday Night Matchup With the Patriots

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans have signed nose tackle Eddie Vanderdoes to the active roster heading into their Sunday game against the New England Patriots.

Texans’ Tytus Howard Placed on the Injured Reserve Ending His Regular Season

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans have placed starting right tackle Tytus Howard on the injured reserve with a knee injury.

Texans Gareon Conley Listed as Questionable Heading Into Sunday Against the Patriots

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans cornerback Gareon Conley listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots with a hip injury.

Texans Deshaun Watson Continues to Impress Patriots Tom Brady from Afar

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson continues to impress New England Patriots Tom Brady with his play and work ethic as a quarterback.

Injury Round-Up: Houston Texans Consider Right Tackle Tytus Howard Doubtful for Sunday Against the Patriots

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans starting right tackle Tytus Howard is doubtful with a knee issue for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Bradley Roby and Lonnie Johnson, Jr. Cleared to Play On Sunday Versus the Patriots - Texans Rule Another Out

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans get two key cornerbacks on Sunday back in the lineup with the return of Bradley Roby and Lonnie Johnson, Jr. who have missed games.