Whitney Mercilus Inks Four-Year Deal to Stay With the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have reached a four-year deal with outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus who was in the final year of his contract. Mercilus was set to hit free agency at the end of the year but now he will continue his career where he started. 

The deal is worth $54 million with $24.5 million guaranteed according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. 

Mercilus was drafted in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Illinois with the 26th overall selection. He is one of only three players in franchise history to record 50.0 sacks in a Texans uniform.

Just last weekend, head coach Bill O'Brien made it clear that Mercilus was in the Texans' plans moving forward.

"Whitney is a hard worker," O'Brien explained after the Texans in Tampa. "I mean, you guys know. Whitney works very hard puts a lot of time, and it's so important to him. He is here early in the morning, and he stays late. He tries to do whatever he can to do what's best for the team. He's an excellent teammate."

"We want Whitney back," O'Brien continued on Mercilus. "We want Whitney back here, and we want him to be a part of our team for a while. So it was, it was good. It was good to see him breakthrough with a sack, but he does a lot of other things other than that you know that help us win."

This season Mercilus has 47 total tackles and 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

