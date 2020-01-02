State of The Texans
Whitney Mercilus Notices the Texans Sense of Urgency

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans are working to erase an embarrassing performance from last season in the playoffs on Saturday when the Buffalo Bills arrive at NRG Stadium. The Texans have locked in their mental game and taken it to the practice field, and veteran outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus has taken notice. 

Mercilus has been with the Texans since 2012 and been part of some crucial wins in the team's playoff history. The sense of urgency for the Texans is at an all-time high this week, and Mercilus likes what he sees inside the building preparing for the Bills. 

"I think we got a lot of guys just focused and understand the urgency of this game," Mercilus said of inside the building. "Especially for this franchise, what needs to be done, especially being in the playoff from last year and how the wild card went at that time. How talented we are at every level. So I think that's what's going to be the difference."

The urgency inside the building is at an all-time high, and it started with the tone set by head coach Bill O'Brien earlier in the week of what was on the line. 

Mercilus and other Texans who have experienced getting past the Wild Card round have made it paramount to others on the roster on what it means to get to the Divisional Round. 

"Guys really want to go after the ring," Mercilus said of the heightened focus. "I mean, we're here now."

Mercilus continued, "Each week is a sudden death match essentially. You lose you go home, you win and keep going. Four games, that's what's going to take and guys they're focused in the meetings — doing all the little details right out of practice. May mess up the play, we redo it and make sure we get it right the next time. So we make minimal mistakes in this game."

Focused throughout the season, Mercilus has noticed a different type of attention to detail from the entire team. The whole team has one goal heading into Saturday's game, to be playing the following weekend.

"Better focus everybody's bought it," Mercilus said of the work this week. "Not that I'm saying that nobody didn't buy in all season long, but especially now. And like I said, the urgency as far as what this game means to us."

