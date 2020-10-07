Who Should Run The Texans? Copy The 'Chiefs Chain'

If the blueprint to winning was easy and obvious, all those years of NFL teams hiring Bill Belichick apprentices to run their franchises would've led to championships, then there would be streets in respective league cities named after Eric Mangini, Al Groh, Matt Patricia ...

And Bill O'Brien.

There are a dozen Belichick assistants who've gone on to become NFL head coaches. O'Brien was one of them. The Giants' Joe Judge is the latest. Sometimes, the assistant becomes Nick Saban, who did not experience great success as an NFL boss but is a legend at Alabama. Some experience dismal failure, like Patricia, who is still in charge in Detroit despite a career mark of 10-25-1.

Some land in the middle, like O'Brien, who entered this season with a 52-44 lifetime mark in charge of the Houston Texans but piled up four more losses to start 2020, leading to his dismissal.

His replacement? Interim boss Romeo Crennel, who, you guessed it, also springs from the Belichick tree. Crennel's record as an NFL head coach is ... 28-55 - and counting, as he'll be in charge starting Sunday with Jacksonville's Week 5 visit to 0-4 Houston.

Our Anthony Wood has compiled a pair of wish lists for future Texans leadership. His five coaching names:

Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma

Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Greg Roman, Ravens

Josh McDaniel, Patriots (yes, a Belichick protege)

Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs

Sportswriters have a tendency to "pretend we know'' which coach would be best, but we are indeed pretending. Not even Saban in the NFL was automatic. So when we suggest, for instance, that we favor Bieniemy, the Kansas City offensive coordinator, is is often nothing more than a biased educated guess.

But what if we pick Bieniemy because we pick another Chiefs name as the GM?

Again, our Anthony Wood throws out a bushel of intriguing GM names. His six GM names (for O'Brien was also the Texans GM, leaving a vacancy there):

Adam Peters, 49ers

Morocco Brown, Colts

Joe Hortiz, Ravens

Ryan Cowden, Titans

Joe Schoen, Bills

Quentin Harris, Cardinals

Mike Borgonzi, Chiefs

And again, full disclosure: Speaking only for ourselves, we would not dare pretend to tell you that we know all of the duties and qualifications, let alone predict the future of, guys who are presently assistant GMs and scouting directors and the like,

We can, however, be intrigued by the double-dipping of Chiefs leadership.

Kansas City's leadership tree is impressive. GMs John Dorsey (Browns), Chris Ballard (Colts) and Brett Veach (Chiefs) are recent products of it. Their next exec is Borgonzi, their Director of Football Operations, who has spend a long time working alongside the aforementioned execs and alongside coach Andy Reid as they've build arguably the best roster in football.

Is Bieniemy an automatic win? It doesn't work that way. Is Borgonzi? It doesn't work that way. But just as there has always been logic, if not results, in borrowing from The Belichick Blueprint, there is also Houston logic in taking a if-you-can't-beat-em approach to The Chiefs Chain ... with the idea of a Borgonzi/Bieniemy pairing as the foundational future of this organization.