Who to Blame for Texans’ Rushing Regression?

The Houston Texans still can't run the football. David Johnson. Duke Johnson. It doesn't matter. The Texans, as established again in Sunday’s 10-7 loss at Cleveland, can't move the ball on the ground.

Houston mustered just 90 total rushing yards in a game that was almost always within reach against the Browns. Their opponents rushed for 150 yards in the fourth quarter alone. Cleveland finished with 231 yards on the ground.

Comparing the Texans and what they have on offense to Cleveland's dynamic duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt is an embarrassing exercise. Even this paltry Texans offense could run the ball well on the defense of the Texans.

I think.

Houston's 2019 rushing attack was nothing spectacular. Arguably, it overachieved. Laremy Tunsil arrived less than 10 days before the season started. Carlos Hyde joined the Texans the same day. Tytus Howard and Max Scharping played a ton of snaps as rookies.

The 2020 season, even with the pandemic-altered offseason, should have been huge for the Texans on the ground. They brought back all five linemen who played the most snaps. David Johnson and Duke Johnson both had a full offseason with the team.

Instead, the rushing attack has been putrid and the numbers showcase a team that is lost running the football.

Rushing Yards Through Nine Games 2020 Houston Texans 791 Yards 2020 Houston Texans Without Watson's Rushes 558 Yards 2019 Carlos Hyde 704 Yards 2019 Houston Texans 1,285 Yards

The 2020 rushing attack had every advantage heading into the season. There were no excuses.

Carlos Hyde might have been the key, however, his 125 yards on the season now that he's playing for the Seahawks suggest otherwise.

Texans center Nick Martin had no answers when asked about the startling difference.

"I'm not exactly sure," Martin said. "I thought we ran the ball better today. Especially in these conditions when people know you are going to run the ball."

The Texans ran for fewer yards than last week against a Browns team that allowed 209 rushing yards to the Raiders two weeks ago.

So - who to blame?

Let's start with the person on the headset. Tim Kelly, then Bill O'Brien, and Tim Kelly again, have been subpar. The offense lacks the sort of rhythm other teams regularly display. The team's decisions are easier to predict than a three-year-old playing hide-and-seek. Kelly does this team no favors with his play-calling.

Mike Devlin shares a ton of blame. He's in his sixth season as the offensive line coach. The offensive line has been the worst unit on the team multiple times under his watch, and this season again, it is one of the worst. He continues to play Zach Fulton at right guard and opted to play Senio Kelemete at left guard this year ahead of Max Scharping.

When asked about why Scharping, who played over Kelemete last season as a rookie, was benched, Devlin blamed Scharping for a lack of development between his rookie year and this season. Martin, inexplicably a Pro Bowl alternate last season, has regressed.

Firing Devlin before the season is over shouldn't be off the table. What else can he do to help the team besides leave?

Of course, Bill O'Brien shares blame for assembling this disappointing unit. He spent a fourth-round pick on offensive tackle Charlie Heck despite the team already having their swing tackle in Roderick Johnson. He brought in no challengers for Fulton at right guard. He extended Nick Martin before the season last year. He opted to send DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals for David Johnson when Carlos Hyde couldn't be brought back.

The small positives are Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil. They have been beyond solid at the tackle spots. Max Scharping should get an opportunity to make his case for consideration the rest of the way.

There are just seven games left in this 2-7 season, but there is no question the next general manager and head coach have to fix the running game, among many other things, for the Texans.