Why Texans Lost Against Lions
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud expressed frustration after the team's loss to the Detroit Lions, where they blew a 16-point halftime lead.
In the aftermath of the Texans' 26-23 defeat to the Detroit Lions, Stroud accepted responsibility for the offense's struggles in the second half.
Despite the defense forcing five interceptions, the Texans were unable to generate any offense in the 2nd half after a fast start.
"Definitely should have won this game," Stroud said. "My job is to lead the offense to score points, and I didn't do that today. We really should have put them away after the first half. It's really on the offense."
Stroud specifically pointed to an interception he threw targeting Tank Dell in the end zone as a turning point.
"Gotta make plays. Gotta make throws. I can't turn the ball over when we're in scoring position," he said. "I blame this on me. I gotta be better in those moments. We gotta go down and score in the red zone."
He also regretted that the Texans couldn't capitalize on Goff's career-high five interceptions.
"Defense is getting the turnovers. We've gotta be able to reward them with points," Stroud said. "That's something we didn't do. I feel like I'm the one to blame when it comes to that."
This loss marked Houston's third defeat in four games, bringing their record to 6-4. Although they remain at the top of the AFC South, Stroud acknowledged that improvements are necessary to compete with top NFL teams like the Lions.
The Texans will face the Dallas Cowboys on the road next week on Monday Night Football.
