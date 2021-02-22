Why Texans Should Trade Deshaun Watson - NOW

Houston Won’t Win This Stare-Off. So, Blink, Texans. The Time To Trade Deshaun Watson Is ... NOW

It's time the Houston Texans pulled their heads out of the sand and allow Deshaun Watson the trade he desires.

But not for his good. For theirs.

Approximately a month into the partnership of Nick Caserio and David Culley as general manager and head coach, respectively, of the Texans, there have been no improvements in the relationship between the team and star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

As near as we can gather, Watson still is not returning any calls from the Texans, while the front office continues to rebuff any attempts to engage in trade negotiations.

As near as we can tell, neither Culley nor Caserio have spoken to Watson, and as such the situation has not improved. He still wants out. Just look at his personal QB trainer's recent tweet regarding the situation after Carson Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

It’s all quite passive-aggressive. But it’s all right there.

It’s time for the Texans to accept the inevitable and prepare for the future.

Dragging on this debacle is doing nothing but harm to the Texans' progress and reputation (such as it is). .

This damage and uncertainty surrounding their future as a result of the Watson standoff can only deter free agents, trade targets, and even impending undrafted rookie free agents. (Indeed, consider how laughable Watson’s agent, David Mulugheta, must find the ESPN suggestion that Houston find a way to draft Deshaun’s replacement in Ohio State Justin Fields. Oh yeah, that’ll go smoothly.)

By trading Watson - NOW - they would be able to put an end to the speculation, slow the erosion to their reputation, work with the knowledge of exactly who will be their quarterback moving forward, exactly what draft picks they have to work with, and have a clearer image of what their draft needs are.

The Rams, Lions, Eagles and Colts all did exactly that, mounting the QB Carousel and then hustling back to business.

Why shouldn’t Houston hustle as well?

Watson’s trade would undoubtedly bring in a haul the likes of which have scarcely been seen before. Houston would be able to shore up multiple holes on defense and give them a platform from which to rebuild.

Because in reality, this team is rebuilding. Obviously.

There is no point in slapping on a Band-aid and continuing to preach (Easterby pun intended) that all is fine and the Texans are on the way to an imminent championship. It did not work in 2020, and now without their only other true star in J.J. Watt, there is no reason to believe it will work in '21.

A mediocre roster cannot win simply by riding the coattails of one great player in Watson. Especially if said player is here against his will.

In what way would having an unhappy team leader be conducive to a healthy and productive work environment?

They need picks, they need cap space, and they need zero distractions.

They need to remove the blinders, dump the arrogance and stubbornness, and accept reality. This is a rebuilding project, one that Watson wants no part of.

So ... get on with it. NOW.

