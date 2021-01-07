Why Isn't Coach Bieniemy A Texans Candidate?

The Other Five NFL Teams With Vacancies Are Interviewing The Chiefs OC. So Why Is Coach Bieniemy Not A Texans Candidate?

The other five teams with head coaching vacancies have Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on their candidates list.

The Houston Texans do not.

Their is no way to establish that the Chargers, Jaguars, Jets, Lions and Falcons are “right” in their attraction to Bieniemy, who in his work under coach Andy Reid is at least in part responsible for the Super Bowl-level success of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

But it is curious - especially with Texans QB Deshaun Watson having voicing some support for Bieniemy - that chairman Cal McNair and his aides, who include Jack Easterby and new GM Nick Caserio would view Bieniemy as unworthy of even an interview.

READ MORE: Texans GM Caserio Job 1: How To Fire Jack Easterby?

As we have detailed in this space often, there should be concern that Texans decisions are being made by a “web” of individuals who may be prioritizing their best interests, rather than the best interests of the franchise.

READ MORE: NFL Coach Tracker: Why'd Texans Leak Josh McDaniels' Name?

In short, if Bieniemy is not an “Easterby guy” (which is to say a “client of agent Bob LaMonte”), he’s less likely to be on the interview list. Or maybe now that Caserio is in the fold, Easterby is safe ... and a coaching hire can be made from outside “the web.”

There is no proof that Bieniemy is superior than those on Houston’s list. There are, however, legitimate questions to be asked about why he isn’t on it at all.