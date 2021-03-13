'Why Me?' New Texans Coach Culley Reveals Thoughts On Rooney Rule

It's quite possible David Culley is here not just because of the way he answered the Texans' questions ... but also because of the way he asked one.

David Culley has, in his first few weeks as the Houston Texans' new coach, come across as, in a word, "pleasant.'' But during the interview process - his first for a top job in the 65-year-old's long career as an assistant - he asked a forcefully "unpleasant'' question.

"The first thing that went through my mind,'' Culley said, "was this: I’ve never been a coordinator, I’ve never had an interview for a job as a head coach at this level, and then all of a sudden, 'Why me?”

"Because I did not want to be an interviewee because of the Rooney Rule. I did not want an interview to say that I’ve been interviewed for a job. I didn’t need that.”

Culley's revelation, part of the Huddle&Flow podcast, regards the 2003 NFL institution of the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview minority candidates for top jobs. Culley frankly expressed to Houston his desire to be something more than "a requirement.''

It's a sensitive issue. The well-meaning rule has led to some positive results ... but also, as Culley is suggesting, to tokenism.

“This was my first time in 27 years in this league having an opportunity to interview for a head coaching job,” he said. "When I talked to Nick (GM Caserio) and the guys here, I says, ‘Look, how do you justify hiring me when I look around all these other candidates that have been coordinators, some have been head coaches before, they’ve been interviewed multiple times in the league for jobs, sometimes two or three years and not getting jobs?

"How do you justify that?''

The Texans, of course, have hired Culley, who was most recently the passing game coordinator and receivers coach for the Baltimore Ravens from 2019-20. There are other issues in play now, including how he might manage the organization's conflict with trade-minded QB Deshaun Watson.

But in the interview? Culley noted specifically that he would have to beat out the likes of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who still hasn't gotten his chance at a top spot.

The new Texans coach said Ravens coach John Harbaugh was "big advocate of David Culley being a possible head coaching candidate without having any of the experience that all the other guys have, then when that happens ... I had no idea that I was going to be sitting in this position I am today.''

And it's quite possible he is here not just because of the way he answered the Texans' questions ... but also because of the way he asked one.