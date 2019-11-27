State of The
Wide Receivers Tommylee Lewis and Victor Bolden Work Out For The Houston Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans worked out two wide receivers on Tuesday in Tommylee Lewis and Victor Bolden. The Texans continue their due diligence on players around the league just in case they need to sign a player in a hurry. 

Bolden arrived in the NFL in 2017 as a rookie free agent out of Oregon State signing with the San Francisco 49ers. Bolden has appeared in 15 NFL games during his career while averaging 21.3 yards a kick off return. Bolden was suspended the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the league substance abuse policy. He spent time on the Buffalo Bills 53-man roster in 2018. 

Lewis has been in the NFL since 2016 out of Northern Illinois with three years spent with the New Orleans Saints. Lewis has 20 receptions for 252 yards and two touchdowns in 34 career games. He spent time with the Detroit Lions during the off-season and preseason but did not make their final roster heading into the 2019 season.

