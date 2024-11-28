Will Anderson Jr. Continues To Headline Texans' Injury Report
The Houston Texans had recaptured momentum after a big win over the Dallas Cowboys. That was short-lived, however. They took a 32-27 loss while hosting the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, dropping their record to 7-5 on the season.
The Texans have seen the return of players like Nico Collins and Will Anderson Jr. in recent weeks, adding superstar prowess on both sides of the ball.
On Wednesday ahead of the team's Week 13 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the superstar defensive end missed another practice with an ankle injury. It's likely nothing to be concerned about, and he should work his way in practice throughout the week to eventually be active.
Here's the rest of the team's first injury report before they take on the Jaguars.
Did not participate:
- DE Will Anderson Jr., ankle
- DE Denico Autry, knee
- DT Foley Fatukasi, foot
- S Jalen Pitre, shoulder
Limited participant:
- LB Azeez Al-Shaair, limited
- WR Nico Collins, rest
- LB Blake Fisher, concussion
- WR Xavier Hutchinson, shoulder
- G Shaq Mason, rest
- TE Teagan Quitoriano, knee
- T Laremy Tunsil, rest
- S Jimmie Ward, knee
The Texans host the Jaguars, who will have Trevor Lawrence under center again, as they look to re-capture the momentum they seemingly lost last weekend. With the playoffs in mind, the Texans need a strong finish in the AFC to secure a postseason berth.
