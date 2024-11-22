Will Anderson Jr.'s Official Game Status for Texans-Titans
The Houston Texans are back on track. With superstar wide receiver Nico Collins back in the lineup, the Texans rolled into the DFW and stomped the Dallas Cowboys 34-10 in Jerry's World.
The return of Collins certainly opened things up for C.J. Stroud and the rest of Houston's offense. In all fairness, bringing back a player who led the NFL in receiving yards prior to his injury might just do that.
In Week 12, there could be another big return for the Texans. After suffering an injury against the New York Jets, Will Anderson Jr. was sidelined. He was able to work his way back to the practice field this week, mounting for a potential return.
On Friday, it was confirmed -- the superstar defensive end will be back in the lineup on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Here are the game statuses for a few injured Texans prior to the contest:
Out:
- LB Blake Fisher, concussion
- DT Foley Fatukasi, foot
Questionable:
- DE Denico Autry, knee/oblique
The defensive line will still be impacted despite Anderson's return. Foley Fatukasi will remain sidelined, with Denico Autry being questionable.
Still, expect Anderson to roll back into the lineup and make a huge impact for Houston.
