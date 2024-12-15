Will Anderson Jr's Strip Sack on Tua Tagovailoa Sparks Texans’ Momentum Over Dolphins
Rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr. made a game-changing play in the Houston Texans' matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
With the Texans trailing 3-0 in the second quarter, Anderson burst off the edge on third-and-6, stripping the ball from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Lineman Tim Settle recovered the fumble, setting up Houston at the Miami 15-yard line.
READ MORE: Dolphins vs. Texans Prediction Revealed
On the next drive, quarterback C.J. Stroud drove the team on a 4-play 28 yard drive and connected with wide receiver Nico Collins on a 6 yard touchdown, to give the Texans a 10-3 lead.
Anderson’s explosive play was pivotal, highlighting his impact as a defensive cornerstone.
As the game progresses, the Texans will look to their young core to build on this momentum and secure a critical win.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
More Houston Texans News
• Dolphins Stars to Test Texans
• Four Houston Texans Listed Questionable Before Miami Dolphins Game
• Here's How Texans Can Clinch Playoff Spot in Week 15
• Veteran WR, Miami Dolphins Mutually Part Ways Ahead of Matchup With Houston Texans