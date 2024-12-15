Texans Daily

Will Anderson Jr's Strip Sack on Tua Tagovailoa Sparks Texans’ Momentum Over Dolphins

Will Anderson Jr.'s strip sack against the Miami Dolphins sparks momentum change for the Houston Texans.

Darius Hayes

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (91) attempts to tackle Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr. made a game-changing play in the Houston Texans' matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

With the Texans trailing 3-0 in the second quarter, Anderson burst off the edge on third-and-6, stripping the ball from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Lineman Tim Settle recovered the fumble, setting up Houston at the Miami 15-yard line.

On the next drive, quarterback C.J. Stroud drove the team on a 4-play 28 yard drive and connected with wide receiver Nico Collins on a 6 yard touchdown, to give the Texans a 10-3 lead.

Anderson’s explosive play was pivotal, highlighting his impact as a defensive cornerstone.

As the game progresses, the Texans will look to their young core to build on this momentum and secure a critical win.

