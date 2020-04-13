Will Brandin Cooks finally find a home with the Texans?

Head coach Bill O'Brien continued to remake the roster after his trade for wide receiver Brandin Cooks just a couple weeks after trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals. Cooks arrives as a receiver that has produced at a high level but a recent string of concussions that has many worried about his football future.

The numbers Cooks has put up have been impressive especially putting up three 1,000-plus receiving yard seasons with three different teams. Then able to produce four straight 1,000-plus receiving yard seasons that spanned from 2015-2018.

It has been an interesting journey for Cooks since coming into the league as a 20-year old rookie in 2014. One that has shown the speedy wide receiver can produce but a trail of dissatisfaction that had him ousted with the New Orleans Saints. A contract situation with New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams need to go in a different direction at their wide receiver group due to a mess in contract situations.

Cooks arrives to the Texans with quite a storyline and we went to find out more about each one of his stops.

Cooks in New Orleans

Cooks was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft at 20th overall out of Oregon State. He finished his rookie season with 53 receptions for 550 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed seven times for 73 yards and a touchdown.

The following season in 2015, saw Cooks have a breakout season and was the Saints' number one target. With 84 catches for 1,138 yards and nine touchdowns, Cooks lead the Saints in all of those categories.

In year three with the Saints, Cooks started to struggle with his role with the offense. At that point in Cooks career, the Saints drafted Michael Thomas in the second round in the 2016 NFL Draft which started the exit of Cooks from New Orleans.

In December of 2016, Cooks was frustrated with his role in a Saints blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams 49-21. Cooks had a zero catch performance, which lead to an unhappy discussion with the media.

"I feel like the opportunities will come," Cooks said after the win. "But at the same time this is a very emotional game and every once in a while you have to express that and you have to express what you want. Closed mouths don't get fed."

Cooks continued, "It's one of those things, the competitor. I was a little frustrated, but at the same time our offense was moving the ball, we won the game, so that was the bright side of it. I was just thinking from a competition standpoint. I always want to help. I feel like I necessarily didn't (against the Rams)."

Kyle Mosley of Saints News Network of SI.com gave an inside look at Cooks' time with the club.

"Cooks was a productive wide receiver in his three seasons for New Orleans," Mosley explained. "Cooks hauled in 215 receptions, 2,861 yards, 20 TDs (receiving), and 1 TD (rushing). The problem was after a game with San Diego in which the Saints won the contest. I believe Ian Rapoport first broke this news on NFL.com about Cooks' demeanor after the victory. He was discouraged and upset to have three receptions in the win. He had a very tense conversation with Sean Payton about his role with the team."

With Cooks growing frustrated with his role with the Saints, he was shipped to the New England Patriots the following off-season. The Patriots traded for Cooks sending their 2017 first-round selection, and a third-round pick (from the Browns) to the Saints for Cooks and a 2017 fourth-round draft picks.

Cooks in New England

Cooks arrived at the Patriots and spent one season with the organization, and it was a productive one that resulted in a Super Bowl appearance. Cooks caught 65 passes for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging a career-high 16.6 yards a catch.

Devon Clements of PatriotMaven.com of SI.com gave a closer look at Cooks' time in New England.

"During Cooks' one season with the Patriots, he was loved by players and coaches for his hard work ethic," Clements explained. "That's the main reason the team traded for him, along with his apparent ability as pass-catcher."

After the trade to the Patriots, the team picked up Cooks' fifth-year option, and the receiver wanted to be paid accordingly due to his production.

"However, the reason he was shipped away after one season was because he was entering the last year of his contract," Clements continued. "He was looking to get paid, as several receivers had that offseason in 2018, and the Patriots were not willing to pay up. Bill Belichick doesn't have a history of giving a lot of money to his receivers, and that wasn't about to change. That's why they shipped him away to the Rams, and Los Angeles ended up giving Cooks a 5-year, $81 million extension in 2018."

This was the start of the relationship that would help bring Cooks to the Texans. Cooks became close when then Patriots character coach and team chaplain Jack Easterby.

Clements acknowledged the relationship between the two, "Jack Easterby built a very strong relationship with Cooks during their time in New England together, mainly because they both have very strong religious beliefs. Their relationship is very likely the reason why Cooks is now a Texan."

Ian Rapoport reported that then Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was not sad to see Cooks leave to the Rams.

Clements gave his thought on that report.

"I believe there was some truth to that rumor," Clements continued. "There were times during the season when they didn't seem in sync. But I don't think that was one of the reasons for his departure. New England's scheme is difficult for any player to get down pat in just one season.

Despite that report, Brady had a different tone during Super Bowl LII week when asked about Cooks.

"Brandin Cooks has been such an incredible player since he got here," Brady said during Super Bowl media week. "His attitude, his approach to the game for a young player, his maturity is really what struck me. He's one of the last guys off the field every single day. He's always working on his techniques, his catching techniques, his tracking the ball. I mean, it's just so impressive. I mean, what he's done with his team in this one year is really incredible.

"I haven't really seen it much from anybody to come in and make the contributions that he's made," Brady continued. "He does it in his own style, too. He's not trying to mimic anyone. It's just him. I love playing with the guy. I love his spirit. I love his attitude. I love his will and determination. I love his leadership. Very lucky to play with him. Hopefully, we have many more years together."

With the Brady rumors and Cooks wanting a new deal, the Patriots found the Rams needed a new receiver. One to help head coach Sean McVay expand his offense.

The Patriots were then able to send Cooks and a fourth-round selection to the Los Angeles Rams for a 2018 first-round selection and a sixth-round pick.

Cooks instantly signed a five-year $81 million extension with the Rams with $50.5 million guaranteed.

Brady even gave his support to Cooks after the trade to the Rams

Cooks in Los Angeles

With Rams head coach Sean McVay attempting to unlock his offense with a vertical threat, they turned to Cooks to do exactly that. Backing Cooks with his contract, the Rams went on a spending spree with their offense that included significant contracts for Cooks, running back Todd Gurley and quarterback Jared Goff.

With the Rams, in 2018 Cooks had his best season as a professional with 80 receptions for 1,204 yards and five touchdown receptions. It was his fourth straight season of 1,000 yards.

Rams head coach Sean McVay even understood the impact Cooks had on the offense when he arrived.

"When you look at what he's been able to do," McVay said of Cooks just this past week. "Even going back to his first year with us – the way he was able to impact the game in a lot of ways. He kind of took that starting X-receiver position, really ran with it, had a career year where he's over 1,200 yards receiving."

The 2018 Rams team had a Super Bowl appearance that came up empty and a disappointing 2019 regular season had many searching for answers.

The Rams were tied up in substantial contracts with Aaron Donald, Goff, Gurley and Cooks. They also traded for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and are setting up to try and land him to a bigger extension to keep him with the organization.

With the Rams tied up in Cooks, they paid out his roster bonus of $4 million shortly after the new league year opened up leaving his base contract at $8 million. There was no cap savings for the team if they cut him leaving the Rams only two options for Cooks in 2020, keep him or trade him.

Kenneth Arthur covers the Rams for The Turf Show Times on SBNation discussed the Rams moving on from Cooks.

"The reason that the Rams parted ways with Brandin Cooks had nothing to do with any immediate savings because it didn't provide any immediate savings," Arthur explains. "Los Angeles will have the full cap hit in either case so they still have 2020 salary cap issues and so we know that wasn't the reason. They could have tried to trade Robert Woods and had much more in savings, but it seems apparent that they want to give themselves the best chance to win next season. Not having a first-round pick because of the Jalen Ramsey trade last season, the Rams did recoup a pretty good draft pick for a player who wasn't much a part of the team recently."

The Rams were able to get a 2020 second-round (57th overall) selection from the Texans and shed his cap charge of $39 million over the final three seasons of his contract. There is no guaranteed money left in Cooks' contract but with Cooks only being 26-years old and his ability to still produce as a wide receiver. There was still value in the player that Cooks is on the field.

Arthur added, "As 2018 demonstrated, Cooks is a talented player who amassed 4,597 yards from 2015-2018 while playing for three different teams, and he was a key to them reaching the Super Bowl a year ago, especially given that Cooper Kupp missed half of the season. But Cooks suffered a concussion in that Super Bowl against the Patriots, his second of the season then suffered two more last season. That has many concerned, and his presence was certainly not felt as much on the field last season, totaling only 583 yards in 14 games. However, Cooks is 26 and consistently productive when he changes teams and is healthy."

Cooks in Houston

The arrival of Cooks in Houston comes full circle with a player that struggled with maturity in New Orleans that had him traded to New England. Cooks was up for a contract and it was New England that was not interested in making that deal and ended up sending him to Los Angeles.

The Texans are banking on Cooks' relationship with Texans Executive VP of Football Ops Jack Easterby from New England. That connection is clear and Easterby is getting his fingerprints on the Texans roster slowly by helping O'Brien.

Health remains the biggest issue for Cooks and overcoming the concussions.

Cooks is coming to the Texans and pairing with one of the best deep-ball throwers in the NFL with Deshaun Watson and more importantly improving the depth of the wide receiver group.

Due $8 million in 2020 and $12 million in 2021, Cooks' cap hits are reasonable especially with both Kenny Stills and Will Fuller set to be unrestricted free agents in 2021. Cooks, health permitting, will find himself in a position to be with the Texans more than a season if he produces on and off the football field.

Will this be a place that Cooks finally calls home in his career? His previous three stops all had different storylines on his departure but at only 26-years old, Cooks still has a skill set to help the Texans offense in 2020.

Special thanks to Kenneth Arthur covers the Rams for The Turf Show Times, Devon Clements of PatriotMaven.com of SI.com and Kyle Mosley of Saints News Network of SI.com for their contributions to this story.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here