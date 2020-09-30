HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are scheduled to face the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday at Noon at NRG Stadium, with both teams sitting at 0-3 and looking for their first win of the season.

However, that start time may now be in jeopardy.

On Wednesday morning, multiple reports surfaced that Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans was being postponed to Monday or Tuesday night due to a handful of Titans' players and personnel testing positive for COVID-19.

ESPN's Dianna Russini was first to report the postponement.

Of course, last Sunday, the Titans faced the Vikings in Minneapolis, defeating the 31-30 in a thrilling last-minute affair with a 55-yard field goal.

The NFL released a statement on the postponement following the report, however, very little was revealed as to the league's plan moving forward.

"The Steelers-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of our players, coaches and game day personnel. Details on the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be announced as soon as possible."

Of course, the NFL has stringent COVID-19 protocols, and in the event that a player tests positive for the virus, that player is immediately isolated, barred from accessing team facilities, and are not allowed to have any physical contact with teammates or franchise personnel. Finally, that player is immediately placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

So how will this affect the Texans matchup with the Vikings this Sunday?

That is unknown as of now. Thankfully, no Vikings have tested positive for the virus, though the team did shut down their facilities temporarily. And despite a scare last Sunday for Houston, they remain COVID-19 free as well to this point.

However, the NFL will continue to monitor the situation, leaving the kick-off time and date for Houston and Minnesota's quest for their first victories of the season in doubt.