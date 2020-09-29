SI.com
Will COVID Impact Week 4 Vikings At Texans?

Mike Fisher

The NFL has by and large avoided any football catastrophes due to COVID-19. But Week 4 might change that.

The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings are suspending team activities starting Tuesday because of a number of positive COVID-19 tests following their game last week.

Tennessee reported eight new positive tests - three for players and five for team staffers - as NFL Network was first to note. The Vikings haven't had a positive test, but they played host to the Titans last Sunday, so as a precautionary measure Minnesota is also shutting down its facility.

This news is impactful across the AFC South, of course, as the Houston Texans' Week 4 game is scheduled for NRG Stadium against the Vikings.

Meanwhile, the AFC South's Titans are scheduled to play against Pittsburgh.

"Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments," the NFL said in a Tuesday morning statement. "All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available."

READ MORE: Breaking: Earl Thomas Is 'Likely Signing' With Houston Texans

READ MORE: Texans Beef Up D-Line, Add Ex 1st-Round Pick

Before this development, the NFL had reported only a handful of cases of positive tests, most recently involving Atlanta cornerback A.J. Terrell. That came in conjunction with the Falcons' Week 2 loss at the Dallas Cowboys.

There were no reported issues of the coronavirus spreading in that case, and hopefully that will be true in the case of the Vikings as well, and football can be played Sunday in Houston ... with as much of a degree of normalcy as can be managed.

