Will Fuller: 'Ball Out' Now, Texans Contract Later

Will Fuller wisely says he's "not going to worry'' about his contractual future, noting, “The contract is going to come depending on how you play. My focus has been to just be the best version of myself, and I feel like I did that this offseason.”

A healthy Fuller will likely result in a wealthy Fuller, as the Houston Texans receiver is due $10.2 million in this, his fifth NFL season, will be a free agent in March, and has when available posted consistently explosive numbers: In his 42 games, he averages 14.3 yards per catch while scoring 16 touchdowns in 42 games

But in his four seasons, plagued by Fuller a broken collarbone, a torn ACL, hamstring problems and a recent groin issue requiring surgery, he's missed 22 regular-season games.

“If I can play 16 games, which I believe I will this year, the sky is the limit,” Fuller said.

Fuller has a fan in quarterback Deshaun Watson, who predicts the 6-0, 172-pound pass-catcher is “going to ball out” this season. "He's going to be one of the best receivers in the league,'' the QB said.

The vacancy is there, with DeAndre Hopkins now in Arizona. For a healthy Fuller? The money will be there as well.

“With Hop not being here anymore, that’s going to open up things for everybody," said Fuller. “He had a lot of targets, so those targets have to be filled up with other guys. We all are going to be able to get it done and I feel like it’s going to be a great season this year.”