Will Fuller's Health Continues to Be an Issue for the Texans - Status Heading Into Sunday Up in the Air

Patrick D. Starr

It was a simple answer for Houston Texans head coach when asked of the status of wide receiver Will Fuller heading to Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. 

"I don't know," O'Brien answered quickly. 

 Fuller has been nursing a hamstring issue that limited him in practice last week.  

 

With Fuller missing his third missed game of the season with his lingering right hamstring injury, the Texans played it safe and did not play him against the Denver Broncos. 

Asked about the reason for Fuller's absence on Sunday against the Broncos, O'Brien felt it was in the best interest of Fuller and the Texans to do what was best for everyone involved.

"Just in my opinion," "You're always trying to make decisions in the best interest of the team - and we felt like for our team and for him. Then that was the decision that was going to be the best decision for the team for that day."

"I think it’s all about," O'Brien said on Monday. "Just in my opinion, you're always trying to make decisions in the best interest of the team, and we felt like for our team, and for him, that was the decision that was going to be the best decision for the team for that day."

Fuller was at practice on the field to start the work week on Wednesday. He has 42 receptions for 598 yards and three touchdowns this season in 9 games. 

