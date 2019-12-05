State of The
Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Will Fuller's Presence Continues to Keep Defenses Honest for the Houston Texans' Offense

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans continue to evolve as an offense, but it is a better group with wide receiver Will Fuller on the field. Fuller has helped Watson with his presence in the lineup with the offense averaging .74 yards per play when he is on the field. 

Helping in both the passing and rushing attack, Fuller manipulates defenses on how they want to defend him, and that opens up looks for the offense. 

Fuller has helped Head Coach Bill O'Brien build an offense that features Fuller's ability to take the top off a defense with his speed. 

"He adds a dimension to the offense that helps in both phases," O'Brien said of Fuller. "I mean, obviously in the passing game, it's obvious how he helps us. He's a good route runner, he's got great speed, but then that can help in the running game, depending on how they play the side that he's aligned on. It can help you run the ball over to that side a little bit better. Yeah, there's a lot of things that having him in the lineup does to help the offense."

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been a beneficiary of the presence of Fuller and how his speed changes games. Watson throws an extra touchdown and 65 passing yards per game with Fuller lined up wide. 

Watson and Fuller have built a deep ball combination that is tough to match, especially with how well the two work in tandem. Watson knows Fuller's speed is a true difference-maker. 

"You have to respect it," Watson said of Fuller's speed. "You have to respect everything that Will is capable of doing, especially speed, because that's one of his best traits."

Watson understands just like O'Brien that Fuller changes defenses ability to defend the run or pass snap to snap.

"Like you said, not just in the pass game," Watson continued. "If you want to include the run game, it puts the DBs and safeties back a little bit more, you know, for run fits. So, instead of gaining – if a safety is supposed to run fit and be in that gap, instead of gaining three yards, the running back's gaining seven, and those four extra yards are big. Especially with this day and age of football where defensive front are very, very stout in the run game. It really opens up a lot of different things."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bradley Roby Appreciates The City of Houston and More Importantly The Texans Pushing For 'Excellence'

Patrick D. Starr
0

Cornerback Bradley Roby signed with the Houston Texans on a one-year deal and he likes what the city offers him but more importantly what the Texans organization is about.

Houston Texans Trio of DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, and Kenny Stills Has the Attention of Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos

Patrick D. Starr
0

The Houston Texans wide receiver trio of DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, and Kenny Stills are getting the attention of opposing defenses week to week. Denver Broncos' Vic Fangio is well aware of the threat they pose as a group.

Broncos' Vic Fangio Knows Texans' Deshaun Watson Can Make Plays Improvising Because "He's Been Doing It All His Life"

Patrick D. Starr
0

Denver Broncos' head coach Vic Fangio understands the threat that Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson is because of he can make plays outside of the play call in the huddle.

Duke Johnson Getting His Touches In The Offense Is a Must for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr
2 0

Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson continues to show getting the ball in his hands opens up much more for an already potent offense.

Houston Texans Sign Linebacker Nate Hall to The Practice Squad

Patrick D. Starr
0

Linebacker Nate Hall was signed to the Houston Texans practice squad.

Houston Texans Sign Safety Shalom Luani to The Practice Squad

Patrick D. Starr
0

Free agent safety Shalom Luani has been signed to the Houston Texans practice squad.

Seahawks Jadeveon Clowney Never Wanted to Leave Houston Or Play for the Miami Dolphins

Patrick D. Starr
2 0

Seattle Seahawks Jadeveon Clowney talked to NFL.com's Mike Silver about his exit from the Houston Texans and never wanting to leave the team that drafted him.

Johnathan Joseph Continues to Rewrite the NFL Record Books While Being a Positive Presence For The Texans

Patrick D. Starr
2 0

Rewriting the NFL record books, Houston Texans Johnathan Joseph continues to make his presence felt on the field and inside the locker room.

Podcast Episode 4.29: New England Patriots Stunned In Houston By the Texans

Patrick D. Starr
0

State of the Texans Podcast discusses the Houston Texans impressive win over the New England Patriots to put them in the driver's seat in the AFC South.

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the Third Time This Season

Patrick D. Starr
0

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was named AFC offensive player of the week for his game against the New England Patriots.