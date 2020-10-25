SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Will Packers Star RB Sit Out Vs. Texans?

Mike Fisher

As of Friday, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones insisted he was “confident” he would play in NFL Week 7 at Houston.

Now comes the strong possibility that Jones’ calf strain will force him to sit - a development they should buoy the confidence of the Texans.

Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette was the first to rep that the team’s “plan is for Jones to not play” Sunday against the Texans.

The Packers, starting with QB Aaron Rodgers, seem to often find a path toward offensive productivity no matter what, and in this noon meeting at NRG Stadium, that figures to be the case again, with Jamaal Williams likely moving up as the running-game bell cow for the 4-1 Packers. Williams this year has 46 touches for 261 touches.

Also available for the Packers is second-round rookie A.J. Dillon, who has 13 touches for 65 yards.

And of course there is the ever-present Rodgers and top receiver Devante Adams.

The defense for 1-5 Houston has been vulnerable in many ways, but most of all ranks 32nd against the run in the NFL.

READ MORE: Stoots Podcast: The Texans' Future Is At Stake

READ MORE: Mailbag: Would Coach Harbaugh Fit the Texans?

READ MORE: How to Watch: Texans vs Packers

If Green Bay is missing Jones, it will be missing one of the most productive backs in football, as he enters Week 7 with 93 touches for 550 yards and seven total touchdowns. ... numbers that might just stay frozen right there for one more week. And, assuming he misses, Houston catches at least a small break.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Are Texans Players Like Watson Making NFL Trade Decisions?

Are Houston Texans Players Like QB Deshaun Watson Making NFL Trade Decisions? Or Is Something Deeper Going On?

Mike Fisher

Inside the AFC South: Free Agents Likely to Get Paid

On this week's Inside the AFC South, we take a look at the upcoming free agents from around the division who are most likely to get paid

Matt Galatzan

How to Watch: Texans vs Packers

Coming off of a brutal overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans last Sunday, the Houston Texans are looking to rebound against a solid Green Bay Packers team

Matt Galatzan

Injury Update: Key Texans Defender Might Miss Packers Game

Could the Texans be without one of their surprise success stories on defense In Sunday’s meeting with the Packers?

CodyStoots

Crennel Issues Bold Houston Texans Stance On NFL Trade Deadline

Coach Romeo Crennel Issues A Bold Stance On His Houston Texans as The NFL Trade Deadline - And A Sunday Meeting With The Packers - Approaches

Mike Fisher

Texans Injury Report: Almost All Clear for Texans, Issues for Packers

Could the Houston Texans be getting ready to luck out with a pair of Packers injuries in NFL Week 7?

CodyStoots

Friday Mailbag: Would Coach Jim Harbaugh Fit the Texans?

Mailbag: Would Coach Harbaugh Fit with the Texans? What's the future of the Houston receivers room with some free agents looming? Your Questions ... Answered!

CodyStoots

Texans 2021 Top 5 Draft Needs: Help the D

What positions should the Houston Texans be interested in for the 2021 NFL Draft? Let's help the defense, please

Matthew Postins

Texans Injury Report: One Trend in Wrong Direction

The Houston Texans get some good news in the secondary on the Thursday injury report, but tight end is trending in the wrong direction

CodyStoots

Should the Texans Target O-Lineman Quinton Spain?

With veteran left guard Quinton Spain unexpectedly released by the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, should the Houston Texans make a bee-line for the former Tennessee Titans blocker?

Anthony R Wood