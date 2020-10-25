Will Packers Star RB Sit Out Vs. Texans?

As of Friday, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones insisted he was “confident” he would play in NFL Week 7 at Houston.

Now comes the strong possibility that Jones’ calf strain will force him to sit - a development they should buoy the confidence of the Texans.

Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette was the first to rep that the team’s “plan is for Jones to not play” Sunday against the Texans.

The Packers, starting with QB Aaron Rodgers, seem to often find a path toward offensive productivity no matter what, and in this noon meeting at NRG Stadium, that figures to be the case again, with Jamaal Williams likely moving up as the running-game bell cow for the 4-1 Packers. Williams this year has 46 touches for 261 touches.

Also available for the Packers is second-round rookie A.J. Dillon, who has 13 touches for 65 yards.

And of course there is the ever-present Rodgers and top receiver Devante Adams.

The defense for 1-5 Houston has been vulnerable in many ways, but most of all ranks 32nd against the run in the NFL.

If Green Bay is missing Jones, it will be missing one of the most productive backs in football, as he enters Week 7 with 93 touches for 550 yards and seven total touchdowns. ... numbers that might just stay frozen right there for one more week. And, assuming he misses, Houston catches at least a small break.