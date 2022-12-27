Will J.J. Watt Retire As A Houston Texan?

Veteran defensive end is retiring after legendary career that included three NFL Defensive Player of the Year crowns?

HOUSTON -- Legendary retiring veteran defensive end J.J. Watt is a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He's also a lock to be named to the Houston Texans' Ring of Honor.

Might Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, also sign a ceremonial one-day contract to retire as a Texan?

Sure. If he's interested in doing so, then the Texans would afford him the opportunity, of course.

Does that sentimental transaction absolutely have to happen for him to be named a member of the Ring of Honor?

Not necessarily, but it's what Andre Johnson did with the Texans in 2017 when he signed a one-day contract and retired with the AFC South franchise.

Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair was involved with that process and remains under the control of the franchise.

It's certainly a possibility that would make Texans fans happy.

There's no rush to execute a transaction or ceremony like that one, but it would be nice.

And Watt didn't leave the Texans on bad terms. He was unhappy and tired of losing and he asked to be released. The McNair family granted his wish and cut him while paying tribute to excellence that included five first-team All-Pro selections, an all-decade selection, five Pro Bowls, and a Walter Payton Man of the Year nod for how he raised money for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

They did what he wanted then. It's not out of the question that they'll figure out the details later on his retirement.

For now, it's just about Watt celebrating his retirement, a great career that started in Houston as their first-round draft pick from Wisconsin in 2011 and enjoying his final two NFL games and then time with his wife and son. That's what's important.

