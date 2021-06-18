Will Marcus Cannon Surgery Allow Him to Start at Houston Texans Training Camp?

Houston Texans offensive lineman Marcus Cannon's knee surgery was a success. Will he be ready for camp?

The Houston Texans have a plan that would feature veteran offensive tackle Marcus Cannon as part of the rebuild offensive line in 2021.

But first, the newly acquired tackle needs to recover from a recent knee surgery.

The arthroscopic knee surgery following organized team activities has been deemed “successful” and all indications are that will be on track to recover in time to start the team’s training camp, set to open in late July.

Houston used the trade avenue to acquired Cannon, 33, and a Texas native who played his college ball at TCU standout. He comes over from the New England Patriots, where of course new Texans GM Nick Caserio, the former New England exec, has first-hand knowledge of his work.

Cannon sat out the 2020 season as an opt-out due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Patriots fifth-round draft pick underwent treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2011, but now fully healthy over the course of a decade, the 6-foot-6, 335-pounder is seen as a candidate to battle for a premium job in the Texans' offensive line.

Cannon could end up as the swing tackle, but he will begin camp in competition with former first-round draft pick Tytus Howard at right tackle. In theory, the Texans could shift one of them, most likely Howard, inside to play guard for new coach David Culley’s offense.

Cannon has been a starter in 69 of his 115 career NFL games.