HOUSTON - The Houston Texans will not be at their facility on Thursday as outside linebacker Jacob Martin has tested positive for COVID-19 according to multiple reports.

A late Wednesday night report from ABC 13 in Houston indicated a player had tested positive. Later it was revealed to be Martin.

There is no current update on the Texans NFL Week 9 game with the Jags. What we know now is that team HQ is shut down, with employees working remotely.

This is the second Texans player to test positive this season as previously second-year offensive lineman Max Scharping tested positive.

The organization will have to assess who was in close contact with Martin, and significant additional testing will be done to assess the health of the team ahead of their scheduled game in Jacksonville.

The Texans have already had their bye week, as has Jacksonville. A potential cancellation could send the NFL schedule into chaos. The league has already made significant changes based on the Tennessee Titans outbreak around Week 5.

The NFL has seen an uptick in positive tests this week with the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers both dealing with significant players set to miss a game due to the coronavirus. Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is on the reserve/COVID-19 list as well. The Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys each placed a key player on the list earlier this week.

From a football standpoint, if Jacob Martin does indeed miss time the Texans may be forced to play rookie linebacker Jonathan Greenard far more than they currently have to this point. Greenard has played less than three percent of the defensive snaps this season.

Stay with TexansDaily.com for updates on the weekend's status.