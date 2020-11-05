SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Will Latest Texans’ COVID Issue Disrupt Sunday's Game?

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans will not be at their facility on Thursday as outside linebacker Jacob Martin has tested positive for COVID-19 according to multiple reports. 

A late Wednesday night report from ABC 13 in Houston indicated a player had tested positive. Later it was revealed to be Martin. 

There is no current update on the Texans NFL Week 9 game with the Jags. What we know now is that team HQ is shut down, with employees working remotely.

This is the second Texans player to test positive this season as previously second-year offensive lineman Max Scharping tested positive. 

READ MORE: Can McCown Help Watson to Next Level?

The organization will have to assess who was in close contact with Martin, and significant additional testing will be done to assess the health of the team ahead of their scheduled game in Jacksonville. 

The Texans have already had their bye week, as has Jacksonville. A potential cancellation could send the NFL schedule into chaos. The league has already made significant changes based on the Tennessee Titans outbreak around Week 5. 

READ MORE: Texans’ ‘Stink’ Needs "Deodorant’

The NFL has seen an uptick in positive tests this week with the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers both dealing with significant players set to miss a game due to the coronavirus. Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is on the reserve/COVID-19 list as well. The Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys each placed a key player on the list earlier this week. 

From a football standpoint, if Jacob Martin does indeed miss time the Texans may be forced to play rookie linebacker Jonathan Greenard far more than they currently have to this point. Greenard has played less than three percent of the defensive snaps this season. 

Stay with TexansDaily.com for updates on the weekend's status. 

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can McCown Help Houston Texans QB Watson to Next Level?

The Houston Texans added a veteran quarterback to their roster but his impact will be felt in the locker room first.

CodyStoots

Texans Sign Veteran QB Josh McCown

The Houston Texans have signed veteran quarterback Josh McCown off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad giving Deshaun Watson an experienced backup to lean on.

Anthony R Wood

Coach Crennel: Texans’ ‘Stink’ Needs "Deodorant’

The Houston Texans have a chance to change the narrative and their stench as they get going after the bye week

CodyStoots

Texans NFL Power Rankings: 'Put Deshaun On Ice'?

The Houston Texans have fallen toward the 30's in SI's latest NFL Power Rankings, above just one AFC South rival.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Not Trading Will Fuller To Packers

The 2020 NFL trade deadline passed quietly for the Houston Texans who keep their key playmakers as they attempt to salvage this season ahead of a regime change.

Anthony R Wood

NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: No Texans Deal

NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Houston Texans Declare Four ‘Untouchables’ Plus Will Fuller To Packers? Also - 'No Big Texans Moves’

CodyStoots

Update On Texans GM & Coach Search

Houston ownership updates the latest on the Texans' pursuit of a new front office boss and head coach

CodyStoots

How do Texans Rookies Improve? By Playing

It is up to the Houston Texans interim head coach to get two key players playing time in the remaining nine games.

CodyStoots

Injury Update: Four Texans Set To Return

As the Houston Texans prepare to head to Jacksonville to take on the struggling Jaguars, interim head coach Romeo Crennel provides some positive injury updates to start the week.

Anthony R Wood

Tank vs. Texans? Jags Benching QB Minshew

The Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to host the Houston Texans with a new starter in at quarterback. Will this help or hinder the rudderless Texans as they look to sweep their AFC South rivals?

Anthony R Wood